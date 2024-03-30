Best Jessie build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Jessie build in Brawl Stars allows players to defeat skilled opponents on the battlefield. Assembling it requires the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and two Gear pieces. With unremarkable health, moderate damage output, and a slightly low reload speed, Jessie relies on her stealth ability.

Using her primary attack, she launches a medium-ranged energy orb that ricochets off enemies. This projectile bounces off foes two times, hitting three opponents in the process. Meanwhile, her Super deploys a sturdy turret that autonomously targets and attacks enemies within its range, strengthening Jessie's firepower significantly.

This move is enhanced by her Hypercharge titled Scrappy 2.0, which provides a boost to her Super's health and damage potential. Additionally, Jessie also receives enhanced battle stats in the form of increased damage, speed, and shield through the use of Hypercharge. With these details in mind, this article delves into the details of the best Jessie build in Brawl Stars.

The updated best Jessie build in Brawl Stars in 2024

Gadget: Spark Plug

Spark Plug Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Star Plug Gadget is the best choice for the optimal Jessie build in Brawl Stars. When activated, this Gadget triggers a shockwave around this unit's turret, slowing down enemies within a radius of 4.33 tiles.

This ability provides crowd control, making it harder for opponents to approach you or escape. However, it's important to note that the Star Plug Gadget only works when the turret deployed through Jessie's Super is active on the battlefield.

Star Power: Energize

Energize Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Energize is a good choice for the optimal Jessie build in Brawl Stars. It grants her the ability to heal her turret by hitting it with her primary attack, providing a substantial boost of 1,060 health to the item. An enhanced turret provides a helping hand to the brawler by constantly chipping away at the health of enemies in Brawl Stars matches.

Gears: Damage and speed

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

The optimal Jessie build in Brawl Stars includes Damage and Speed Gear pieces. The Damage Gear empowers Jessie to deal 15% more damage when her health drops below 50%, providing a significant damage boost during critical moments.

On the other hand, the Speed Gear grants her a 15% speed boost when she's moving through bushes, enabling swift movements and facilitating stealth strategies.

