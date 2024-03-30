Best Maisie build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Players should assemble the best Maisie build in Brawl Stars and use the right choice of equipment to maximize the potential of this unit. This character is an Epic brawler known for firing long-ranged cloud projectiles, which gain speed the longer they travel in the air. This makes them harder to dodge.

Her Super ability unleashes a shockwave in a 3.33-tile radius, pushing enemies away while dealing them damage. Moreover, this skill has the added benefit of piercing through obstacles.

Maisie is one of the fewest brawlers to have her own Hypercharge in the game: Aftermath. This allows her to send six attack projectiles at her opponents through the Super ability. She also gains a 26% speed boost, a 25% damage boost, and a 5% shield boost using her Hypercharge.

With these abilities in mind, this article delves into the best Maisie build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

The updated optimal Maisie build in Brawl Stars

Gadget: Disengage

Disengage Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Disengage Gadget is the optimal choice for the best Maisie build in Brawl Stars. This gadget allows her to dash 2.67 tiles in the direction she's facing upon activation. When used near an enemy, it stuns them for 0.5 seconds, providing Maisie with a tactical advantage.

However, it's essential to note that the dash is nullified if she gets stunned, pulled, or knocked back during it. Also, she cannot traverse through walls or move across water using the gadget.

Star Power: Tremors

Tremors Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Tremors emerges as the superior choice to use when you're going for the best Maisie build in Brawl Stars. When activated, it slows down enemy brawlers hit by her Super for two seconds. This debuff significantly hampers foes' mobility, turning them into easy targets for elimination in Brawl Stars matches.

Tremors synergizes perfectly with Maisie's playstyle, enabling her to control the pace of engagements and secure crucial eliminations.

Gear: Gadget Charge and Damage

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

The best Maisie build in Brawl Stars uses the Gadget Charge and Damage Gears. The former lets her use Disengage Gadget one extra time during intense battles, providing her with more opportunities for mobility and crowd control.

On the other hand, the Damage Gear enhances Maisie's offensive prowess by providing her with a 15% damage boost when her health drops below 50%. This amplifies her offensive capabilities during critical moments.

