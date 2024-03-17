5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars (Season 24)

The best brawlers in Brawl Stars are categorized by their ability to dominate the battlefield in every map, game mode, and modifier. These brawlers usually have very high damage potential or very broken gadgets and star powers, or both, which makes them a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. Season 24 has seen a lot of balance changes in the game, providing buffs to some brawlers and nerfs to others.

Keeping that in mind, this article provides an updated list of 5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars in Season 24.

List of 5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars

1) Larry & Lawrie

Larry & Lawrie (Image via Supercell)

Despite undergoing a series of nerfs in recent balance changes, Larry & Lawrie reign supreme as the best brawlers in Brawl Stars. Larry, an Epic brawler, boasts low health but compensates with a high damage potential. His primary attack involves lobbing a bundle of tickets that explode, dealing damage to enemies in a small radius initially and then in a larger radius upon the second explosion.

Larry's Super ability is particularly noteworthy as he summons his twin brother, Lawrie, who attacks by firing waves of plugs. This unique mechanic adds a layer of complexity and versatility to their gameplay.

Larry & Lawrie's gadgets and star powers further enhance their capabilities, allowing for strategic swaps, quick repositioning, damage reduction, and ammo reloading during combat. These attributes make them one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars.

2) Pearl

Pearl (Image via Supercell)

Pearl, another Epic brawler, has garnered attention for her moderately high health and variable damage output. What makes Pearl one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars is her Heat bar mechanic, which charges over time and amplifies her damage as it fills up. Her primary attack unleashes a spread-out burst of cookies, depleting her Heat bar.

Pearl's Super unleashes a devastating shockwave that not only deals significant damage but also knocks back surviving enemies and destroys obstacles. Her gadgets and star powers add versatility to her kit, allowing her to inflict burning damage, heal allies, retain Heat bar charge, and reduce incoming damage in Brawl Stars matches.

Additionally, her Hypercharge ability enhances her Super, leaving a burning area on the ground to damage enemies who dare to tread upon it.

3) Jessie

Jessie (Image via Supercell)

Previously considered a slow-charging brawler, Jessie has risen to prominence following buffs in recent balance updates. This Super Rare brawler possesses moderately low health but compensates with reasonable damage and a unique bouncing attack mechanic. Her energy orbs bounce between enemies, making her effective at dealing with grouped-up opponents.

Jessie's Super ability deploys a turret with substantial health that provides additional firepower on the battlefield. Her gadgets and star powers offer utility and offensive capabilities, such as slowing down enemies, boosting turret attack speed, healing the turret, and allowing it to shoot mini energy orbs.

With her Hypercharge activated, Jessie gains increased Super health and damage, along with speed, damage, and shield boosts, making her a formidable presence in battles.

4) Amber

Amber (Image via Supercell)

Despite recent damage nerfs, Amber remains one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars. This Legendary brawler boasts moderate health and a high damage output, primarily through a continuous stream of fire that can be ignited to inflict burning damage over time. Her Super creates flammable puddles, adding a strategic element to her attacks.

Amber's gadgets and star powers enhance her mobility, damage potential, and control over the battlefield. Notably, her Mythic Gear slows down enemies in her fire puddles, while her star powers allow for passively charging her Super near fire fluid puddles. These abilities make Amber a force to be reckoned with, one capable of controlling space and dealing significant damage to foes.

Equipping the best Amber build in matches further solidifies her status as one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars.

5) Leon

Leon (Image via Supercell)

As a Legendary brawler, Leon brings moderate health and high close-range damage to the table. His Spinner Blades attack can devastate opponents up close, and his Super ability grants temporary invisibility, providing strategic advantages during engagements.

Leon's gadgets and star powers focus on deception and survivability, allowing him to confuse enemies with clones, turn invisible with teammates, increase movement speed during his Super, and even heal over time while invisible.

His Hypercharge further enhances his invisibility capabilities, making him a formidable threat in the hands of skilled players.

In conclusion, Larrie & Lawrie, Pearl, Jessie, Amber, and Leon constitute the five best brawlers in Brawl Stars. Each one of them possesses their own characteristic attacks, which help them to dominate the battlefield in Season 24.

