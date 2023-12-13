Brawl Stars Larry and Lawrie: Abilities, gadgets and more

Brawl Stars continues to captivate players with exciting additions to its roster of Brawlers. Among the latest entrants are Larry and Lawrie, the dynamic duo hailing from R-T's security trio at Starr Park. As epic Brawlers, they bring a unique and enjoyable gameplay experience to the table. To truly excel in their roles, players must delve into the intricacies of their abilities.

This article delves into the various abilities of Larry and Lawrie that players need to comprehend before adding them to their in-game arsenal.

Larry and Lawrie's abilities, gadgets, and more in Brawl Stars, explored

Duo's abilities

Larry, the ticket-selling enthusiast, and Lawrie, the rule-enforcing twin, form a formidable team in Brawl Stars. Larry's primary attack, the Ticket Dispenser, involves throwing a bundle of tickets into the air, which explodes upon impact. This versatile attack can be thrown over obstacles, dealing damage to multiple enemies in its radius.

To amplify the damage output, Larry can call upon his Super, where he throws a signal summoning Lawrie. Lawrie, the shotgun-wielding brother, pursues enemies and inflicts damage, with higher impact up close. Lawrie positions himself strategically between Larry and the nearest opponent, acting as a protective barrier.

It's essential to recognize that Lawrie lacks natural healing abilities, making any damage inflicted on him permanent throughout the match.

Gadgets for tactical gameplay

Larry and Lawrie bring two unique gadgets to the battlefield. The first gadget, Order Swap, allows players to switch weapons between Larry and Lawrie. This strategic move can catch opponents off guard, turning Larry into a thrower and Lawrie into a ranged attacker.

Their second gadget, Order: Fall Back, enables a swift dash to swap sides. Not only does this reposition Lawrie, but it also provides a 33% heal to both Brawlers. The ability to activate this gadget even through obstacles like the wall adds an interesting dimension to tactical gameplay.

Star Powers adds complexity

Larry and Lawrie's Star Powers further enhance their gameplay. The first Star Power, Protocol: Protect, introduces a unique dynamic where all incoming damage to Larry is transferred to Lawrie. This not only grants Lawrie an additional 6,800 HP but also allows Larry to heal from his natural healing while taking hits. The catch is that this ability only works when the duo is within a particular range.

The second Star Power, Protocol: Assist, reinforces the teamwork aspect in Brawl Stars. With this power, every time Lawrie deals damage to an enemy, Larry reloads 30% of one ammo. This synergistic relationship encourages players to coordinate their attacks for sustained effectiveness.

In conclusion, Larry and Lawrie emerge as formidable Brawlers in the Brawl Stars. Whether asserting dominance in the intense battles of Hot Zone or showcasing their strategic prowess in the Brawl Ball, this dynamic duo introduces a refreshing and tactical dimension to the gaming experience.

To enhance their chances of success, players are advised to familiarize themselves with the abilities of another Brawler, Mico, who was introduced alongside Larry and Lawrie in Brawl Stars.