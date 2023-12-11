Brawl Stars Mico Brawler: Abilities, gadgets, and more

Mico is the latest addition to the Brawl Stars franchise. As a charismatic addition to the roster, he injects a fresh dose of excitement into the arena, offering players a gaming experience that transcends the ordinary. With a distinctive set of abilities, Mico stands as a testament to the developer's commitment to innovation and diversity.

This article delves into the nuances of Mico's gameplay in Brawl Stars.

New Brawler "Mico" details in Brawl Stars

Meet Mico: The Boom Mic Maestro

Mico, the latest mythic Brawler, is making waves in the Brawl Stars universe. This character will be released on December 14 and becomes available for free as a part of the Brawlidays Calendar. Completing the Bollywood trio alongside Lola and Gray, Mico is not your typical celebrity.

Despite his penchant for pretending to be a famous figure, he is, in reality, responsible for holding the boom mic on set. Mico, however, has a short temper, and his Brawler description warns against joking around with him.

Mico's abilities

Mico's main attack is Mic Boom, which is a straightforward yet entertaining move. Lunging forward and slamming onto the ground, he deals damage to everything in his vicinity.

Mico's Super, Out of Frame, is a formidable attack. Rather than controlling him directly, players manipulate a target that appears on the map. Mico ascends into the air, becoming untouchable for about six seconds. During this period, the target grows in size, and upon descent, Mico inflicts substantial damage to everything within the target's radius, also providing a knockback effect.

Notably, the Brawler heals and reloads while airborne, ensuring he returns to the battlefield with full ammo and, in most cases, a significant portion of his health. While the Super doesn't break walls or grass, strategic use can turn the tide of battles.

Mico's arsenal: Gadgets, Star Powers, and Hypercharges

Mico comes equipped with two unique gadgets – Clipping Scream and Presto. Clipping Scream sees Mico unleashing a fan-shaped projectile attack, reminiscent of Crow's main attack, slowing down the nearest target for two seconds. On the other hand, Presto extends the Brawler's attack range by 34%, offering more flexibility in engaging opponents.

Mico's star powers further enhance his capabilities. "Monkey Business" allows his attacks, when fully charged every five seconds, to steal an ammo bar from each hit target. Meanwhile, "Record Smash" doubles his damage against entities that are not Brawlers – a valuable asset when facing turrets, porters, bears, and clones.

Mico's Hypercharge, aptly named Sound Check, introduces a formidable twist to his arsenal. Upon activating his Super during the hypercharged state, any target struck by his attack faces a knockout and is also subjected to a 1.5-second stun. Furthermore, the Sound Check Hypercharge bestows a 20% speed increase, a 25% boost to damage output, and a commendable 25% enhancement to his shield strength.

In conclusion, Mico introduces a fresh dynamic to Brawl Stars with his unique abilities and entertaining play style. While not a universal top-tier pick, he excels in specific game modes where his strengths can be fully realized. As players continue to explore Mico's potential, the Boom Mic Maestro is poised to become a fan favorite in the Brawl Stars universe.

Brawl Stars recently released various skins for different Brawlers, including Mico.