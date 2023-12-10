Brawl Stars tier list: All new skins ranked (December 9, 2023)

Brawl Stars enthusiasts are waiting for the introduction of a multitude of new skins set to enhance the game, and this anticipation has been stoked by the recent release of the Brawl Talk video on December 9th, 2023. The community is excited about the prospect of fresh and visually captivating cosmetic additions.

This article aims to offer clarity and guidance, allowing players to navigate through the vast array of cosmetic options in Brawl Stars.

All new skins in Brawl Stars ranked in a tier list

This tier list is based on a combination of factors, including visual design, uniqueness, lore significance, and overall appeal. It's important to note that individual preferences may vary, and some skins might resonate more with specific players.

S tier

Wukong Mico skin in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

This tier reflects the pinnacle of style in Brawl Stars. Skins belonging to this category include:

Wukong Mico (Legendary): Mico's ultimate transformation into the formidable Monkey King takes the top spot in the S tier. This legendary skin boasts a unique and impactful design and consequently, promises to be a visual spectacle in Brawl Stars. Controllers (Larry and Lawrie): Peeling back the layers of the mysterious Starr Park, the Controllers skins contribute to the game's lore, adding an element of intrigue. These skins have established themselves securely in the S tier for their thematic significance. Final Boss Rico (Power League): Drawing inspiration from classic cartoons, Final Boss Rico offers a bold and nostalgic aesthetic, securing its place in the S tier. The skin promises to stand out with its vibrant and eye-catching design. Toon Spike (Legendary): Standing out in a 3D world with its 2D animation, Toon Spike claims its spot in the S tier. The unique design is sure to make it a sought-after skin among players.

A tier

Flag Bearer Piper in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Although not the top tier, skins in this category offer exceptional choices for customization. Here's the list:

Flag Bearer Piper (Carnival): Honoring the Brazilian Brawl Stars community, this skin earns its place in the A tier with vibrant colors and a festive atmosphere. Its celebratory theme adds a certain flair to the game. Billy the Kit (29 Gems): Inspired by fan art, Billy the Kit is an adorable and personalized addition to the A tier. It caters to those who appreciate a cute and unique aesthetic. Pinku Pawlette & Variations (Miidori, Kiiro): Sporting vibrant anime-inspired designs, these skins rest comfortably in the A tier. Their distinct style is poised to captivate enthusiasts of the anime aesthetic. Pinku Pawlette adorns the character with pink hair, Miidori introduces a cyan-colored hair variation, and Kiiro brings players a yellow-colored hair option. El Quarterback: Tailored for American football enthusiasts, El Quarterback finds its place in the A tier as well. Its thematic and relevant design is bound to resonate with fans of the sport. CCTV Poco: Offering a glimpse into Poco's origin story, CCTV Poco provides a deeper connection to the character's lore, securing its position in the A tier. Red King Frank & Blue King Frank (Special Offers): These majestic skins bestow a regal appearance upon Frank, making them desirable additions for fans of the brawler.

B tier

W Otis in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

The skins present in this list provide solid choices for players to equip in Brawl Stars. They are listed below:

Win Otis (W Otis): Commemorating Zeta Division's victory, Win Otis finds its place in the B tier. While not universally appealing, it caters to a specific audience. Doll Jessie (29 Gems): Catering specifically to the Brawlentines event, Doll Jessie takes its place in the B tier. Its cute design makes it a niche choice within a limited timeframe. Santa Stu: Despite being the festive-themed skin, Santa Stu lands in the B tier. This is attributed to the perception that its appeal may not stand out as uniquely when compared to other skins designed for holiday celebrations. Dark Angel Colt (Free): Despite being a free option, its design might not stand out as much as other available choices. So Dark Angel Colt finds itself in the B tier. Macaron Mico: Offering a more sophisticated look for Mico, Macaron Mico occupies the B tier. Its appeal, however, might be subjective. Grouch Mico: This evil-themed skin finds its place in the B tier. While not universally resonant, Grouch Mico caters to a specific taste.

C tier

Antivirus 8-Bit in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

The skins falling into the C tier may not be visually appealing to everyone, but they have the potential to be valuable to certain players. They are outlined below:

Antivirus 8-Bit: This skin offers color variations of existing Virus 8-bit skin and lands in the C tier. While offering slight distinctions, it lacks the originality of a new design. Dark Winter Tales Skins (Discount): Despite being discounted, these skins find themselves in the C tier. They do not carry the novelty or excitement expected by players.

As the Brawl Stars community eagerly awaits the release of these skins, it's essential to consider your personal taste and style when making your selections.

