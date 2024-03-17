Best Bull build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Having the right Bull build in Brawl Stars can help bring out the best in the Brawler by equipping him with the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. Bull is a Rare Brawler with high health, swift movement, and devastating close-range attacks in the game. He has a great Super ability that allows him to charge in a designated direction, dealing damage to enemies and obliterating obstacles in his path.

Keeping all his abilities in mind, this article delves into the components of the best build that will maximize Bull's potential on the battlefield in 2024.

Best Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears for the optimal Bull build in Brawl Stars

Gadget: Stomper

Stomper Gadget (Image via Supercell)

For the best Bull build in Brawl Stars, the Stomper Gadget is the optimal choice. This powerful tool enables Bull to interrupt his Super's charge with a stomping action, creating a three-tile radius of slowed enemies for 1.5 seconds.

This crucial disruption allows Bull to deal devastating damage or to close distance on the enemy for open firing, making him one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars. However, this Gadget cancels the ongoing Super's duration upon use, urging strategic implementation when the Bull is surrounded by enemy Brawlers.

Star Power: Tough Guy

Tough Guy Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Tough Guy is the best Star Power for the optimal Bull build in Brawl Stars. When Bull's health drops below 40%, the latter activates a damage reduction shield, mitigating 30% of incoming damage from opponents.

This resilience is a game-changer, prolonging Bull's survival on the battlefield during intense confrontations with the enemy Brawler.

Two Gears

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

The two gears that define the best Bull build in Brawl Stars are the Damage Gear and the Super Charge - Epic Gear.

The Damage Gear empowers Bull with a 15% damage boost against enemy Brawlers when his health dips below 50%, amplifying his offensive capabilities during times of emergency.

Meanwhile, the Super Charge - Epic Gear accelerates the rate at which Bull charges his Super by 10%, granting him quicker access to his devastating Super ability.

Hypercharge: Jaws of Steel

Jaws of Steel Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

To further augment Bull's prowess in Brawl Stars, unlocking his Hypercharge, Jaws of Steel, is imperative. This formidable enhancement provides Bull with an 80% damage reduction shield that remains active as long as his Super is in use.

Thus, Bull can survive longer on the battlefield while remaining a threat to adversaries.

The best Bull build in Brawl Stars for 2024 includes Stomper Gadget, Tough Guy Star Power, Damage Gear, Super Charge - Epic Gear, and the formidable Jaws of Steel Hypercharge. Players can maximize the Brawler's potential by equipping him with this synergetic setup.

