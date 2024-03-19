5 best pro tips to reach Masters tier in Brawl Stars Ranked mode

Reaching the Masters tier in Brawl Stars Ranked mode demands players to amass 9000 milestone points within a single season, spanning a month. This pinnacle tier offers the highest rewards, including an updated Legendary Starr Drop upon reaching this milestone each season. The seasoned players or newcomers aiming to improve and get to this tier require a strategic approach in matches.

This article highlights five professional tips that can elevate your gameplay and pave the way to reaching this tier in Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

A few best tips to achieve Masters tier in Brawl Stars Ranked mode

1) Mastering lane pinching for better map control

Pinball Dreams map (Image via Supercell)

Lane pinching is a fundamental strategy that can give your team a significant advantage in game modes like Gem Grab and Brawl Ball. Pinching involves coordinating with your teammate to focus fire on enemy brawlers, particularly those hiding behind cover or near objectives.

By doing so, you can quickly eliminate threats, gain map control, and create opportunities for your team to push forward and secure objectives in Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

For example, in maps like Double Swoosh or Rustic Arcade, mastering lane pinching can be a game-changer. Sending one teammate wide while the other provides support from a different angle can catch opponents off guard and allow your team to control key map areas.

2) Improve sniper skills with precision aim

Piper brawler (Image via Supercell)

Snipers like Piper and Belle can be game-changers in the hands of skilled players in Brawl Stars Ranked mode matches. To excel with snipers, focus on honing your precision aim rather than relying solely on quick flick shots. Professional players often make subtle adjustments with their analog sticks to maintain accurate aim and increase their chances of landing shots consistently.

Watch pro players using Piper or Belle and get valuable insights by learning their aiming techniques. Practice regularly with snipers in friendly matches or training modes to improve your accuracy and develop a better understanding of how to position yourself for optimal shots.

Snipers can control key chokepoints, disrupt enemy strategies, and secure eliminations, making them valuable assets in Brawl Stars.

3) Learn effective drafting strategies

Brawl Stars brawlers (Image via Supercell)

Drafting is a crucial aspect of Brawl Stars Ranked mode, especially as you progress to higher ranks. Effective drafting involves understanding the strengths and weaknesses of different brawlers, as well as considering map layouts and game mode objectives.

Familiarize yourself with the map and game mode before playing in it. Each map has unique features, such as chokepoints, open areas, or bushes, that can influence brawler selection. For example, maps with narrow lanes may favor close-range brawlers like tanks or assassins, while open maps may benefit long-range or area-control brawlers.

Similarly, different game modes require specific strategies and brawler compositions. For instance, Gem Grab favors brawlers with crowd control abilities to secure and defend gems, while Brawl Ball may require a mix of offensive and defensive brawlers to score goals and protect your goal area.

4) Know your matchups and counter picks

Leon brawler (Image via Supercell)

Understanding brawler matchups and knowing how to counter specific opponents is crucial for success in Brawl Stars Ranked mode. Each brawler excels against certain types of enemies while struggling against others. Familiarize yourself with the attack ranges, damage outputs, Super abilities, and star powers of opposition brawlers.

For example, if your opponent chooses tanky brawlers like Bull or El Primo, then use high-damage, long-range brawlers like Brock or Piper to counter them effectively. Similarly, agile assassins like Leon or Crow can be countered by brawlers with area control or crowd control abilities.

Reviewing your previous matches and analyzing your performance against different brawlers can also provide valuable insights in the Brawl Stars Ranked mode. Identify which matchups you struggle with and brainstorm strategies to improve your effectiveness in those situations. Experiment with different brawler combinations and adapt your playstyle based on the enemy team's composition.

5) Utilize pressure to control the game

Brawl Stars matches in the Ranked mode (Image via Supercell)

Pressure plays a crucial role in dictating the flow of a match and creating opportunities for your team to secure objectives or eliminations. Pressure can be applied through various means, such as aggressive plays, map control, or strategic positioning.

In game modes like Knockout or Hot Zone, maintaining constant pressure on opponents can force them into defensive positions, allowing your team to control objectives and secure victories in Brawl Stars Ranked mode matches. Understanding when and how to apply pressure, coordinating with your team, and capitalizing on moments of advantage can turn the tide of battle in your favor.

In conclusion, mastering Brawl Stars Ranked Mode requires a combination of mechanical skills, strategic thinking, and adaptability. By incorporating these pro tips into your gameplay, you can improve your performance, contribute positively to your team's success, and reach the Masters tier with confidence.

