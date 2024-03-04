All Brawl Stars Ranked mode details

The latest Brawl Stars Ranked mode, introduced in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, has replaced the former Power League. This globally accessible mode was launched on March 4, 2024, at 9 AM UTC, challenging players in competitive matches. This latest mode has different rules for Gold matches and Diamond matches, featuring three new modifiers in each of them.

This article provides comprehensive details regarding the latest Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

Rules of Brawl Stars Ranked mode

New rules (Image via Supercell)

Bronze to Gold matches

In Bronze to Gold matches, the rules are straightforward. Matches are best-of-one, so players will only get one round of a bout against an opponent. Unlike higher ranks, there are no brawler bans to worry about.

However, players must ensure they have at least three Brawlers at Power Level 9 to participate, emphasizing the importance of progression and diversity in their roster.

Diamond and above matches

As players climb higher in the ranks, the competition becomes fiercer. In Diamond and above matches, players need 12 Brawlers at Power Level 9 to compete.

Matches are played in a best-of-three format, emphasizing the importance of strategy and adaptability. Brawler bans are also introduced, adding another level of complexity to the game.

New Ranked modifiers in Brawl Stars

New Ranked modifiers (Image via Supercell)

To keep things fresh and dynamic, Brawl Stars has introduced new ranked modifiers. Quickfire enhances gameplay by replenishing 10% of a Brawler's ammo upon successfully hitting an opponent. Similarly, Big Friend significantly impacts matches by setting all Brawlers' health to the highest value within their respective teams.

Another intriguing addition is Timed Detonation, which gradually causes objects within the maps to deteriorate and detonate over time, adding a different flair to the game.

Ranked mode Season details in Brawl Stars

New Ranked Season (Image via Supercell)

Brawl Stars Ranked mode Seasons are now monthly to keep things fresh and provide new opportunities every month. The first Season under this new system ends on April 3, 2024, marking the beginning of a new cycle of competition and progression.

Rewards in the Brawl Stars Ranked mode

Ranked Starr Drop (Image via Supercell)

Brawl Stars has introduced exciting new rewards for the Ranked mode. In addition to the usual rewards, players now have the opportunity to acquire Epic, Mythic, and Legendary items while engaging in ranked matches.

Furthermore, Ranked Starr Drops serve as another enticing reward, granting access to exclusive cosmetics and skins that are otherwise unobtainable.

New Ranked Skins and special rewards in Brawl Stars

New Ranked Skin (Image via Supercell)

Ranked Skins are introduced in the game, featuring previous Power League Skins along with a new skin each season. The Ranked Skin for March, Dynasty Mike, embodies this dedication to excellence and creativity.

In the latest Brawl Stars Ranked mode, players will awarded with a special Ranked Battle Card after achieving a new rank, serving as a badge of honor and a testament to their accomplishments in the Ranked mode.

