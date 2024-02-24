Brawl Stars Brawl Talk reveals new Brawlers, ranked mode, and more

During February 24's Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode, Supercell announced a series of upcoming updates in the game. From new skins and game modes to significant alterations in the competitive arena, these changes are poised to refresh and elevate the Brawl Stars experience. Central to these updates will be the introduction of new Brawlers and a range of innovative Hypercharges.

This article highlights the important changes announced in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

What are the new updates announced in Brawl Stars Brawl Talk?

New Brawlers: Angelo and Melodie

Angelo Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Angelo is the latest addition to the Brawl Stars roster, residing in a mysterious swampy love tunnel at Starr Park. This sharpshooting unit thrives on gossip, inciting conflict among other Brawlers.

His attacks grow stronger the longer they're aimed, and he can gracefully hover over water, akin to a mosquito. Angelo's Super unleashes a swampy onslaught, damaging enemies while poisoning them over time. It's also worth noting that he will debut with the charming Elf Angelo skin.

Melodie Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Melodie will join the fray as the new mythic Brawler with a dual personality. Brawl Stars Brawl Talk highlighted that her ranged attacks will gain potency with each hit, accompanied by spinning musical notes that inflict additional damage. With her Super, Melodie executes swift dashes, offering strategic mobility on the battlefield. Her Sif Melodie skin adds a Norse flair to her repertoire.

Hypercharges and new skins

New Hypercharges (Image via Supercell)

According to the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, six new Hypercharges will be introduced in the game accompanying the Brawlers: Cordelius, Buzz, El Primo, Belle, Sprout, and Bibi. These units will have enhanced abilities, making them the best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars.

Furthermore, the Sands of Time Season will introduce captivating skins like Shelly Dancer, Dynasty Mike, Thief Edgar, Line Friends, and Ragnarok, each boasting unique themes and visual upgrades.

Trophy Escape

Trophy Race Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

A new solo mode, Trophy Escape, will revolutionize this title's competitive side as mentioned in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode. In it, players will compete for trophies by eliminating opponents or outlasting them as the final Brawler standing.

In the match, portals will be activated, enabling gamers to secure their collected trophies and escape the battleground. However, amid the anticipation surrounding this innovative mode, players must also exercise caution, as any defeat will result in the loss of accumulated trophies.

Ranked mode and adaptive modifier

Ranked mode in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Power League will be removed, as per the latest Brawl Talk episode, making way for the revamped Ranked mode. Now, only Brawlers at Power Level 9 or above can enter the fray, ensuring a more balanced competitive experience.

Match formats vary from best-of-one to best-of-three, with a ban phase introduced in higher tiers. The reset at the start of each season promises a new beginning for all players, with revamped ranking systems and clearer progression paths.

Matches in the upcoming Ranked mode will incorporate dynamic modifiers to improve competitiveness. Modifiers like Quick Fire, Time Detonation, and Barbed Ammo will add strategic depth, requiring players to adapt their tactics to changing conditions. Supercell aims to keep the mode fresh by rotating modifiers periodically based on community feedback and gameplay data.

Starr Drops and reputation system

Ranked Starr Drop in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

A new Ranked Starr Drops will be introduced in the game that will offer exclusive cosmetic rewards, encouraging active participation in the competitive scene. Additionally, an upgraded report system is set to empower players to address toxic behavior, ensuring a healthier gaming environment for all.

In conclusion, the recent Brawl Stars Brawl Talk revealed alterations that could change the game and require gamers to adapt quickly and efficiently to them.

