All Brawl Stars Mega Pig event dates and rewards (February 2024)

Piggy Week is introducing three special Brawl Stars Mega Pig events, with each featuring its unique mode and modifiers. They are set to take place from February 16 to February 27, offering different challenges and rewards for the players to seize like previous Brawl Stars Mega Pig events. Players have the opportunity to earn up to 60 Starr Drops till February 27, with the possibility of obtaining a coveted Brawl Pass Plus.

Additionally, each of the three events is accompanied by a special in-game celebration, enhancing the overall gameplay experience. This article will discuss every nuance related to the Brawl Stars Mega Pig events in this article.

What are the dates and rewards of Brawl Stars Mega Pig events?

Here's the breakdown of the three Brawl Stars Mega Pig events:

February 16: The first Mega Pig event will be organized in Brawl Ball game mode. Expect intense matches and a downpour of coins as you compete for victory. February 20: This Brawl Stars Mega Pig event will be played in the Knock Out game mode. Players can get double XP as a reward in this battle arena. February 24: This final event will be played across all game modes. Double Mastery Madness will be the reward for those who reign supreme in it. This event will conclude on February 27.

Club Rewards

Once all these events conclude, the developers will select one hundred squads that have actively participated in at least one of the Mega Pig events. All the members belonging to these clubs will receive a modified Brawl Pass Plus for the next season, adding to the appeal of these events.

How to join a Club in Brawl Stars

Joining a club is simple and opens up a world of opportunities for collaboration and competition. Here's how you can join or create a club in Brawl Stars:

Create your own Club: You have the option to form your own club with your friends by pressing the Club option on the main screen, followed by the Create Club option. Join an existing Club: You can also join a Club based on your preferences by searching for it. To join a club, navigate to the Club section from the main screen and search for the ones that match your criteria. There are three types of parties available:

Open Clubs: Anyone can join these clubs without any restrictions.

Anyone can join these clubs without any restrictions. Invite Only Clubs: Request membership and wait for approval from club leaders.

Request membership and wait for approval from club leaders. Closed Clubs: Players can only join if they are invited.

Some clubs may require a minimum trophy count for membership. Make sure you meet such conditions before applying. Also, keep in mind that a successful joining depends on things like club type and trophy requirements.

In conclusion, players shouldn't miss out on the excitement of Piggy Week in Brawl Stars. Gather your friends, join a club, and dive into the action-packed Mega Pig events for a chance to claim exclusive rewards and elevate your gameplay experience.

