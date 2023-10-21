Brawl Talk reveals new features in Brawl Stars: Mega Pig, Spider Brawler and more

In the latest Brawl Talk, Supercell unveiled a thrilling array of updates and features that are set to transform the Brawl Stars universe. From new Brawlers to game-changing Hypercharges and a host of eerie skins, players are in for a spectacular treat. In the forthcoming Brawl-O-Ween, Brawlers are in for an extraordinary experience at the Bizarre Circus, which promises to add an amusing twist to their battles.

In this article, we'll summarize the latest update in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Brawl-O-Ween Update: Mega Pig, Spider Brawler, and more

Charlie - The Spider Brawler

Charlie, the first of her trio and the first Brawler in the Bizarre Circus area, has a unique attack mechanism that utilizes her hair like a yo-yo. Moreover, the closer she is to her target, the faster Charlie's strikes are. Her Super move, aptly named "Cocoon," allows her to immobilize enemies, leaving them vulnerable to attacks from her teammates.

Charlie's 29 Gem Skin, The Amazing Charlie, takes her spider-themed prowess to the next level. Meanwhile, Rosie Charlie, available at the highest tier of the Brawl Pass in Brawl Stars, exudes a formidable supervillain aura. In this update, Charlie also receives a Hypercharge, which enhances her abilities by adding spiderlings that attack nearby targets.

Hypercharge Extravaganza

In the latest update, Hypercharges are taking the spotlight, with five Brawlers receiving powerful upgrades. While Jessie's Scrappy is gaining health and damage, Rosa gains a short-range slow effect to aid in pursuit when her shield is active. Additionally, Lou freezes opponents within his area of influence, Maisie's Super combines with her basic attack, and Colette's spirit hits twice for double impact.

These Brawl Star Hypercharges will be available simultaneously in the shop and Starr Drops, with a generous Gem discount upon release. Players can also opt for the Hypercharge alone at a discounted Gem price.

Sinister Skins for Brawl-O-Ween

Prepare to be spooked by the Bizarre Circus Skins, featuring the deadly Cobra Lola, the eerie Dark Clown Sam, and the fearsome Tusked Nita with her menacing elephant bear. Three exclusive Brawl-O-Ween Skins are also making their debut, celebrating Diwali with Indian players, including the enigmatic White Wolf Leon and the Kabocha Fang.

Farewell to Club League and Club Games

This update marks the end of Club League and Club Games in Brawl Stars, along with Club Coins and the Club Shop. Players with remaining Club Coins will receive a fair conversion to Coins and Power Points. Hurry if you want to snatch up Club Skins with Club Coins, as time is running out!

A ghoulish array of skins and a calendar of rewards

From Rebel Lola's Lavish Lola variant to Boy Scout Gus' adorable yet ghostly appearance, Mecha Edgar receives two striking color variations, while Mortis channels his inner hockey star with a chilling new Skin.

A 25-day Login Calendar has been introduced to compensate for the removal of the Club Shop. Based on their previous Club League Rank, players can collect a new reward every day, ensuring that no one misses out on valuable rewards.

Introducing Mega Pig Event

Get ready for the Mega Pig Event, a monthly extravaganza that grants players the opportunity to earn epic rewards by winning matches. Teamwork is crucial as you have to work together to fill up the Mega Pig, which detonates at the end of the event and showers members with Coins, Power Points, Bling, and Starr Drops.

With these thrilling updates, Brawl Stars continues to keep players on their toes, delivering fresh content and engaging gameplay. Get ready to dive into the action and embrace the spooky season in style!