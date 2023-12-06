All Brawl Stars Pass changes coming in 2024

In a major development, the Brawl Stars Pass will be undergoing changes to its structure, and Supercell has finally informed the community about what to expect. The latest information comes in the wake of an earlier post in November, which hinted at certain shifts in the rewards people can obtain from the pass.

The Brawl Stars Pass has been important for getting additional resources and rewards. The passes typically have a free track and a couple of paid options, and that part isn't going to change anytime soon. What's set to change are the contents that are available from these passes moving forward.

This article will cover all the upcoming changes to the Brawl Stars Pass.

Complete list of all Brawl Stars Pass rewards starting in 2024

Expand Tweet

There will be three different versions of the Pass that you can opt for:

Free

Premium

Premium Plus

The content of the free pass will remain unchanged, but here are the rewards that you will get from the paid options:

Brawl Stars Pass

Brawler Unlock

8000 coins

2000 Power Points

1000 Credits

2200 Bling

50 Gems

Exclusive Skin

Pin Set

Player Icon

Spray

Brawl Stars Pass Plus

Brawler Unlock

11000 coins

3500 Power Points

1000 Credits

3700 Bling

100 Gems

Exclusive Skin

Pin Set

Player Icon

Spray

Skin Chromas

Title

Instant 20% Progress

According to Supercell, you will be able to get a lot more resources from the new one compared to the existing version. This pass will be available in early January 2024.

Here are the highlights of the main changes as mentioned by Supercell:

Coins and Power Points from the paid versions have been reduced.

The amount of available Bling will be increased.

Gems will be split between the normal and Plus paid option.

All the skins from the pass will be exclusive for a period of one year from when they're introduced.

It remains to be seen when the newly structured pass makes its debut in the game and what the overall reception of the players will be like.