Brawl Stars Kit Early Access bundle: Cost, daily rewards, and more

The release date for Brawl Stars' newest cat-themed Brawler, Kit, has been unveiled, slated to make its first appearance in early January for free-to-play (F2P) gamers. For players eager to invest in the experience, the Kit Early Access bundle is available for purchase in the shop, offering an opportunity to dive into Kit's action before the scheduled release date.

Kit Early Access bundle in Brawl Stars: Everything you need to know

Release date and cost of the bundle

The Kit Brawler will be accessible via Starr Drops and on Starr Road on January 4, 2024, just before the commencement of the Starr Toon Season. Nevertheless, the Kit Early Access bundle, available in the shop, provides players with Early Access to the Kit, accompanied by a range of additional rewards.

The global availability of the Brawl Stars Kit Early Access bundle comes with a diverse cost structure, contingent on the players' geographical region. In India, players can acquire this bundle for Rs 2699, while those in Canada can access it for $39.99.

Seven days of rewards

The Early Access bundle ensures that players are rewarded generously over seven consecutive days starting from December 28. Here's the list of enticing daily rewards:

Day 1 - Kit + Happy and Clapping Pins: Kickstart your journey with the new Brawler, Kit, and express your joy with exclusive Happy and Clapping Pins.

Kickstart your journey with the new Brawler, Kit, and express your joy with exclusive Happy and Clapping Pins. Day 2 - 2500 Coins: Boost your in-game wealth with a hefty 2500 Coins, ensuring you're well-equipped for the battles ahead.

Boost your in-game wealth with a hefty 2500 Coins, ensuring you're well-equipped for the battles ahead. Day 3 - Phew and Angry Pins: Navigate through intense showdowns with expressive Phew and Angry Pins, letting your emotions do the talking.

Navigate through intense showdowns with expressive Phew and Angry Pins, letting your emotions do the talking. Day 4 - 5000 XP Doublers: Level up faster with 5000 XP Doublers, giving your Brawlers the edge they need to dominate the competition.

Level up faster with 5000 XP Doublers, giving your Brawlers the edge they need to dominate the competition. Day 5 - Sad and Heart Pins: Show your softer side or express disappointment with Sad and Heart Pins, adding a touch of emotion to your victories and defeats.

Show your softer side or express disappointment with Sad and Heart Pins, adding a touch of emotion to your victories and defeats. Day 6 - 2500 Coins: Keep the coins rolling in, ensuring you have the resources to upgrade and unlock more content.

Keep the coins rolling in, ensuring you have the resources to upgrade and unlock more content. Day 7 - Billy the Kit Skin + Kit Thumbs up and Special Pins: Cap off the week with style by unlocking the exclusive Billy the Kit Skin along with Kit Thumbs up and Special Pins.

The Brawl Stars Kit Early Access bundle provides a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Kit Brawler and delivers a week-long celebration of rewards.

