Brawl Stars Legendary Starr Drop update: All changes you need to know

Brawl Stars has been constantly adapting to deliver the optimal gaming experience to its players. Legendary Starr Drops, which was earlier introduced in June 2023, has undergone some changes in the latest update. These changes are aimed at providing a better and more engaging gameplay experience for players.

In this article, we'll delve into the details of these changes and what they mean for players.

Changes to Legendary Starr Drops in Brawl Stars

Upon reaching 50 Trophies, Starr Drops become accessible, serving as the primary method for acquiring Brawlers and various other items in the game. These Starr Drops of Legendary caliber have undergone some changes, which are mentioned below.

Content restructuring

One of the primary alterations in the Legendary Starr Drops is the removal of Gadgets, Pins, Sprays, and Profile Icons from the loot pool in Brawl Stars. Instead, these items will now be exclusively available in Mythic Starr Drops.

This adjustment is designed to streamline the content in Legendary Starr Drops, focusing on items that are more closely associated with higher rarities.

Revised contents

Legendary Starr Drops will now contain a curated selection of valuable items. Players can expect to find Star Powers, Hypercharges, Brawlers ranging from Epic to Legendary rarities, and Skins of Super Rare and Epic status. This change aims to make Legendary Starr Drops more exciting and rewarding by featuring items that are highly sought after by the playerbase.

Resource fallback

While the primary focus of Legendary Starr Drops has shifted to more exclusive items, players can still obtain resources from these drops as fallback rewards in Brawl Stars. This ensures that even if the coveted items are not acquired, players will still receive valuable in-game resources, maintaining a balance in the reward system.

Rebalanced resources

To implement these changes without altering the overall reward distribution, Supercell had to rebalance resources in other rarities. As a result, Coins and Token Doublers were slightly nerfed.

However, to compensate for this, the probabilities of obtaining Gadgets, Starr Powers, and Hypercharges have been increased. This rebalancing ensures that the overall value of rewards remains consistent.

Bug fix

An issue related to the Mega Pig Club event in Brawl Stars has been addressed in this update. Some top contributors were receiving double the Starr Drops than intended. This bug has been fixed to ensure a fair and consistent distribution of rewards among players participating in events.

Unchanged Legendary Starr Drop rates

Despite the comprehensive changes to the contents of Legendary Starr Drops and the rebalancing of resources, Supercell has emphasized that the chances of getting a Legendary Starr Drop have not been decreased. Players can still look forward to the excitement of obtaining these rare and powerful items at the same rate as before.

In conclusion, the changes to Legendary Starr Drops in Brawl Stars aim to refine the reward system, ensuring that players receive valuable and relevant items in line with the rarities associated with it.