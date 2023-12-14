Brawl Stars Tier List: All Brawlers ranked (December 2023)

Brawl Stars maintains its worldwide popularity by consistently refining gameplay and introducing fresh elements and Brawlers. The game offers a varied cast of characters, each endowed with distinctive abilities and gameplay styles. Attaining mastery necessitates a deep grasp of the tier list governing the character roster.

With the arrival of new Brawlers like Mico in December 2023, there arises a pressing need to systematically categorize and evaluate them based on their unique capabilities. This article will unveil the latest tier list, providing insights into the strengths and nuances of all the Brawlers.

Brawl Stars Brawlers tier list (December 2023)

S-tier Brawler

Designated for the elite, S-tier Brawlers distinguish themselves markedly, demonstrating the unrivaled potential and the capacity to control the battlefield. Their outstanding damage output and adaptable skills render them a force to be reckoned with in virtually any scenario.

The S-tier Brawlers for December 2023 are:

Hank

Doug

Pearl

Buster

Chuck

Charlie

Jacky

Maisie

Cordelius

R-T

These elite tier list Brawlers offer players a high chance of success in battles.

A-tier Brawler

While not reaching the god-tier status of S-tier counterparts, A-tier Brawlers are formidable contenders with unique abilities and versatile playstyles. Success with them requires skilled execution and strategic finesse. The A-tier Brawlers for December 2023 include:

Mico

Sam

Rosa

Mr. P

Willow

Sandy

Nita

Meg

Eve

Griff

Frank

8-Bit

Gray

Bibi

Crow

Grom

Shelly

Emz

Tara

Bonnie

Pam

Mandy

Bo

Jessie

Otis

These Brawlers provide a balanced combination of power and versatility, requiring skillful play to unlock their full potential. Mico is the new addition to this tier list thanks to the formidable Super, Out of Frame, that deals heavy damage to the opponent via aerial attack.

B-tier Brawlers

The B-tier Brawlers bring a robust array of combat skills to the battleground but also harbor vulnerabilities. Triumph with them hinges significantly on the player's skill and proficiency in leveraging their strengths.

The B-tier Brawlers for December 2023 consist of:

Squeak

Poco

Gene

Leon

Lola

Bull

Buzz

Ash

Nani

Penny

Gus

Chester

Amber

Fang

Lou

Darryl

Brock

Stu

Bea

Carl

Piper

Spike

Players mastering these Brawlers can become a formidable force on the battlefield.

C-tier Brawlers

The C-tier category encompasses characters that require a heightened level of dedication. Although they showcase distinctive abilities, they might lack the immediate brute force or adaptability observed in higher-tier Brawlers.

Only in the hands of a skilled and imaginative player can they successfully stand their ground, even against experienced opponents in Brawl Stars.

The C-tier Brawlers for December 2023 are:

Max

Tick

Mortis

Ruffs

Janet

Sprout

Colette

Dynamike

Belle

Gale

Colt

Rico

El Primo

Byron

Barley

Edgar

Surge

In conclusion, those higher on this tier list will have an advantage even before the battle starts. However, skilled opponents can negate these advantages by bringing out the best in their Brawlers in Brawl Stars.

Additionally, Brawl Stars has recently released a variety of skins that can enhance players' experiences in the game.