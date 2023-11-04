Supercell reveals new upcoming changes in Brawl Stars: Brawl Pass, season length, and more

Brawl Stars is set to receive a game-changing update in January 2024 that promises to enhance the Brawl Pass experience for both free-to-play and paying players. With this update, Supercell aims to elevate the overall gaming experience of the title by concentrating its focus on making the Brawl Pass more enjoyable, flexible, and rewarding.

This article will provide all the details about the scheduled changes in the Brawl Stars gameplay.

Season length, progression rewards, and more changes in Brawl Stars from January 2024

Season length

The upcoming update will bring a significant adjustment to the length of Brawl Pass seasons in Brawl Stars. Previously, seasons were two months long and began on the first Monday of each month. Now, they will be approximately one month long, commencing on the first Thursday of each month.

This change is designed to infuse a fresh and dynamic feel into each season, keeping players engaged and excited throughout the month.

Quests and Brawl Pass tokens

One of the most notable changes scheduled for Brawl Stars is the shift in emphasis from daily to seasonal quests for Brawl Pass progression. This adjustment recognizes the diverse schedules and availability of players, allowing them to complete quests at their own pace. With an increase in the number of seasonal quests, players will have more flexibility in how they approach their Brawl Pass objectives.

Furthermore, the removal of the hard quest and the introduction of additional medium quests, each granting 500 tokens instead of 250, will provide a smoother and more organic progression experience. Daily additions of seasonal quests, as opposed to only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, will also offer players greater freedom in shorter play sessions.

Progression rewards for free players

The new Brawl Stars update will bring enhanced progression rewards for free-to-play players who save their Gems to acquire a Brawl Pass every other season (approximately three passes per year). Over the course of a year, players can expect to receive an impressive haul of 96,000 Coins, 30,000 Power Points, 600 Gems, and 12,000 Credits, along with exciting new additions.

A free-to-play player who obtains the Brawl Pass at no cost every other season will, of course, acquire fewer Bling. But in terms of overall value, they will receive a greater variety of cosmetics through Starr Drops.

Exciting additions of Starr Drops

In addition to the existing rewards, the new Brawl Pass will feature 348 Starr Drops and 12 guaranteed legendary Starr Drops over the course of a year. These additions promise to add a thrilling element to the progression experience, offering players the chance to obtain coveted rewards and Brawlers.

Additionally, Brawlers will no longer be featured in the Brawl Pass. Instead, players will have the option to immediately unlock any Brawler up to the epic rarity of their choice. Alternatively, they can opt to receive 1,000 extra credits, which will be added to the Starr Road, aiding them in their pursuit of unlocking their next Brawler.

Brawl Pass pricing, value, and rewards

With the January 2024 update, the Brawl Pass will no longer be available for purchase with Gems. Instead, players can opt for a monthly subscription priced at $6.99 or choose the Brawl Pass Plus option for $9.99, which includes a 25% pass completion boost.

This pricing adjustment aims to streamline the purchasing process and provide players with more accessible options for enjoying the Brawl Pass.

Changes to Chroma Credits and Chromatic Brawlers

Players will have to bid farewell to the Chromatic Rarity and Chroma Credits following the upcoming update. Chromatic Brawlers will transition to Starr Road, where they can be acquired using either Gems or Credits. This alteration seeks to simplify the process of obtaining these special Brawlers, offering players better gameplay.

In conclusion, the Brawl Stars January 2024 update brings a host of exciting changes that promise to enhance the Brawl Pass experience for all players. Get ready to dive into the new and improved Brawl Pass and embark on an even more rewarding Brawl Stars journey!