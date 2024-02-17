Pin in Brawl Stars is the sought-after in-game item first introduced in the May 2020 update. It is like a cosmetic within the game that adds a dash of personality to battles and chats. This can generally be acquired through Starr Drops, purchases from the Catalog, or, occasionally, special deals in the shop. However, obtaining the free pin has become an enticing offer for many players.

In this guide, we'll discuss how to get the free pin in Brawl Stars without spending a dime.

Free pin in Brawl Stars: Link, troubleshooting, and more

Before diving into the specifics of obtaining the free pin in Brawl Stars, it's essential to grasp the significance of these in-game collectibles. Pins serve as expressive emotes that players can use in team chats, friendly games, or battles, adding flair to their interactions. They come in two categories: Brawler Pins, exclusive to specific Brawlers, and Player Pins, which any player can utilize.

Pins are classified into four rarities, each denoting their level of exclusivity and appeal:

Common Pins: Easily accessible and frequently encountered, common pins offer basic expressions and visuals. Rare Pins: Slightly more elusive, rare pins boast enhanced designs and expressions, making them a desirable addition to any collection. Epic Pins: With intricate artwork and unique animations, epic pins stand out as prized possessions sought after by avid collectors. Collector's Pins: The pinnacle of exclusivity, collector's pins are rare treasures that showcase premium designs and limited availability (only in Brawl Pass).

Link to get the free pin in Brawl Stars

The prospect of obtaining free items such as pins and the free Starr Drop in Brawl Stars can be an exciting opportunity for any enthusiast.

To access the free pin, follow these simple steps:

Access the offer: Click on this link to access the free pin redemption page provided by the developer. Redeem your voucher: Upon clicking the link, you'll be directed to a redemption page where you need to click on the Claim reward button to redeem your voucher.

Possible troubleshooting for any errors

If you encounter difficulties accessing the free pin in Brawl Stars, even after clicking the provided link and selecting the "Claim Reward" button on the subsequent page, you may need to troubleshoot the issue using the following steps:

Browser troubleshooting: Occasionally, the browser you're using may be causing the problem, hindering the redemption of rewards. Trying a different browser, such as Chrome, could potentially resolve the issue and allow for successful redemption. You might need to update the browser to resolve the issue. Game update: Ensure that your Brawl Stars game is updated to the latest version on your device before attempting to claim the reward. Updating the game beforehand can help ensure a smooth redemption process. Utilize another device: If the reward remains unredeemed despite trying the above steps, consider accessing the redemption page from a different device, such as a tablet or smartphone. Switching devices might bypass any device-specific issues and enable you to claim the reward successfully.

