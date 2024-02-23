6 best games like Brawl Stars (2024)

Games like Brawl Stars and Clash Royale are considered the pinnacle of the Battle Royale genre. These games have continuously evolved in the last few years, offering enhanced and engaging gaming experiences to all players. However, recent updates like the Brawl Star Pass changes have made it difficult for F2P (Free-to-Play) players to progress, making them look for less bothersome options.

On that note, this article lists six of the best games like Brawl Stars that you should check out in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

From Soul Knight to Zooba, here are the six best games like Brawl Stars you can try in 2024

1) Soul Knight

Soul Knight (Image via ChillyRoom)

Soul Knight, developed by ChillyRoom, is one of the games like Brawl Stars you can try. Featuring classic 2D graphics, it offers a multiplayer battle royale mode set in a dynamically shrinking arena. Players must scavenge for weapons, conquer formidable bosses, and outlive rivals to claim victory.

Featuring user-friendly controls, every match provides a distinct encounter as players progress through levels. Additionally, players can collaborate with friends, select from a diverse range of characters boasting unique abilities, and engage in fierce battles against up to 30 adversaries for dominance.

2) Thetan Arena: MOBA Survival

Thetan Arena: MOBA Survival (Image via Wolffun Pte Ltd)

Next on the list of games like Brawl Stars is Thetan Arena, which supports MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Royale) and revolves around survival gameplay elements. Offering a selection of over 25 heroes, each equipped with unique abilities and skins, players can devise personalized strategies to conquer their adversaries.

In Thetan Arena, players can earn cryptocurrency while engaging in battles, which can later be converted into NFTs in the in-game store. Thetan Arena matches are swift, typically concluding within five minutes, making them ideal for Android devices. The primary objective is to demolish the opponent's main tower, requiring players to demonstrate skill and teamwork.

3) Battle Bay

Battle Bay (Image via Rovio Entertainment Corporation)

Battle Bay, developed by Rovio Entertainment, is a real-time 5v5 shooter game that involves customizable ships and an array of weapons in epic naval battles. Teamwork is crucial for outmaneuvering and overpowering adversaries, giving a competitive feeling similar to games like Brawl Stars.

In Battle Bay, players navigate the open waters using a virtual control stick on the left side of the screen and engage enemy ships with various weapons. Every ship includes unique features, so choosing a ship that suits individual playstyle is essential. Additionally, players can also tailor their arsenal by choosing the desired weapon and updating them accordingly.

4) Tanks a Lot - 3v3 Battle Arena

Tanks a Lot - 3v3 Battle Arena (Image via Highcore Labs LLC)

Tanks a Lot is another game that stands out among the list of games like Brawl Stars. This is a real-time action game that puts players in control of powerful combat vehicles in thrilling 3v3 battles. Emphasizing the mechanics, the game offers realistic animations that bring each tank to life amidst epic battles.

In Tanks a Lot, the battle unfolds in a three-minute bout among various three-membered teams, where victory is decided based on the number of tanks a team destroys. Players can upgrade their weapons to master different tank classes by spending the in-game currency.

5) Gridpunk Battle Royale 3v3 PvP

Gridpunk Battle Royale 3v3 PvP (Image via neverGames)

Gridpunk Battle Royale is a 3D shooting game set in a cyberpunk world. Developed by neverGames, this title challenges players to prove their skills as the fastest and most ruthless combatants in the game. Players build up experience points (XP) through solo quests and exclusive battle royale events, which allows them to level up their characters and unlock more powerful weapons.

With futuristic aesthetics, Gridpunk offers an intense multiplayer experience where 36 players from around the globe compete against each other in real-time battles similar to other battle royale games like Brawl Stars. Efficient utilization of drones and gadgets is the key to outmaneuvering and eliminating the opponents in the Gridpunk world.

6) Zooba: Fun Battle Royale Games

Zooba: Fun Battle Royale Games is one of the games like Brawl Stars. (Image via Wildlife Studios)

Zooba provides action-packed battles with diverse gameplay mechanics. In Zooba, players engage in PvP matches against other players globally, where they can choose from a variety of characters, each depicting a different wild animal like a fox, elephant, etc.

This game requires a strategic approach, as players are spawned on a large map where they must collect and upgrade weapons to gain an edge over their opponents. Zooba also organizes regular global events and challenges for players to showcase their talents and climb the ranks in the game.

That concludes the list of games like Brawl Stars, offering players opportunities to compete and assert their global status.

