5 best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Pinball Dreams

The best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Pinball Dreams possess good combat skills and great mobility. The gadgets, Super, and Star Power of these Brawlers can deal heavy damage to opponents. Pinball Dreams, the beloved community map, offers open warfare with very little fencing. This often leads to quick victories where each second can determine the outcome of a battle.

This article lists the top five Brawlers in Brawl Stars Pinball Dreams who have proven their spirit and resilience in this map.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Cordelius, Charlie, and other best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Pinball Dreams

1) Cordelius

Cordelius Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Cordelius, a Legendary Brawler, brings a blend of agility and disruption to the Pinball Dreams map. With moderate health and damage output, Cordelius's true strength lies in his ability to control the battlefield. His unique Trait allows him to charge his Super passively when enemies are nearby, giving him a tactical advantage.

Cordelius's Super transports both him and his target to the Shadow Realm, where he gains increased movement speed and decreased attack reload time. This ability to manipulate space can turn the tide of a match in an instant, making Cordelius one of the formidable Brawlers in Brawl Stars Pinball Dreams.

2) Charlie

Charlie Brawler (Image via SpenLC - Brawl Stars/YouTube)

As a Mythic Brawler, Charlie is the latest Brawler in this list and was launched on November 6. She excels in providing utility and crowd control on the Pinball Dreams map. With her yo-yo attacks and cocoon-trapping Super, Charlie can disrupt enemy movements and set up plays for her team.

Her ability to summon spiders further adds to her versatility, allowing her to pressure opponents and control key areas of the map. Despite recent adjustments to Charlie's abilities in Brawl Stars, her adept positioning and timing still enable her to influence the course of battle significantly on Pinball Dreams.

3) Larry & Lawrie

Larry & Lawrie Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Larry & Lawrie, an Epic Brawler duo, brings a unique dynamic to the Pinball Dreams arena with their tag-team combat style. While Larry boasts high damage potential with his explosive attacks, Lawrie complements him with rapid-fire plug waves.

Their Super summons Lawrie to the battlefield, providing additional firepower and creating opportunities for coordinated assaults. With the ability to swap attacks and dash to safety, the duo offers both offensive prowess and strategic flexibility.

4) Jacky

Jacky Brawler (Image via Supercell)

With her Super Rare status, Jacky brings raw power and resilience to the Pinball Dreams map in Brawl Stars. Sporting high health and consistent damage output, Jacky excels in close-quarters combat, making her a force to be reckoned with.

Her Super pulls in enemies and disrupts their positioning, allowing her team to capitalize on the chaos. With the ability to temporarily boost her movement speed and rebuild obstacles, Jacky also possesses one of the best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars, which allows her to slow down the enemy and gain speed and damage boosts.

5) Maisie

Maisie Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Maisie, an Epic Brawler with a penchant for long-range attacks, rounds out our list of top Brawlers in Brawl Stars Pinball Dreams. Armed with a powerful fire extinguisher, Maisie can chip away at enemies from a safe distance, exerting pressure and controlling space on the map.

Her shockwave Super provides crowd control and pushes opponents back, creating openings for her team to score. With the ability to dash and stun enemies or reload ammo for increased damage, Maisie offers versatility and firepower on Pinball Dreams.

In conclusion, mastering the Pinball Dreams map in Brawl Stars requires a combination of skill, strategy, and teamwork. Whether you prefer agile disruptors like Cordelius, crowd controllers like Charlie, or heavy hitters like Jacky, there's a Brawler to suit every playstyle on this dynamic battlefield.

Check out more articles on Brawl Stars:

All Brawl Stars Angelo Early Access Bundle rewards || Best Colt build in Brawl Stars (2024) || Best Kit build in Brawl Stars (2024) || All Angelo abilities in Brawl Stars