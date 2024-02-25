All Angelo abilities in Brawl Stars

The Angelo abilities in Brawl Stars include the mode of damage that the latest Brawler inflicts upon the opponents. The latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode introduced Angelo and Melodie as the two new Brawlers in the game. Angelo joins Willow's trio to shake things up within the battlegrounds of Starr Park and brings a unique set of abilities to the fray, distinguishing himself as a sharpshooter with a twist.

This article describes the various Angelo abilities in Brawl Stars.

What are the different Angelo abilities in Brawl Stars?

Sharpshooting precision

As a sharpshooter, Angelo's prowess lies in his adeptness with ranged attacks. A defining feature of his gameplay is the dynamic nature of his attacks, where the longer he aims, the more potent his strikes become.

This mechanic adds a layer of strategy for players, requiring precise timing and skillful maneuvering to unleash devastating barrages upon unsuspecting adversaries. Whether it's picking off opponents from a distance or strategically holding positions to charge up his shots, these Angelo abilities in Brawl Stars offer players a versatile toolkit to dominate the battlefield.

Tactical mobility

Angelo is an epic rarity Brawler possessing a remarkable ability to traverse terrain with unparalleled finesse. Drawing inspiration from the nimbleness of a mosquito, he can hover over water effortlessly, which grants him a strategic mobility advantage over his opponents.

This unique mobility trait enhances Angelo's survivability and opens up several tactical possibilities, allowing players to navigate treacherous landscapes with ease and catch foes off guard with unexpected flanking maneuvers.

Distinctive Super

Angelo Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Angelo's Super ability truly sets him apart, unleashing the full force of the swamp's fury upon his foes. Upon activation, Angelo summons a portion of the murky swamp, unleashing a devastating area-of-effect attack that inflicts damage upon all enemies caught within its grasp.

Furthermore, the swampy onslaught imbues Angelo's arrows with a venomous poison, dealing additional damage over time to afflicted targets. This synergistic combination of offensive and debuffing capabilities not only amplifies Angelo's combat prowess but also disrupts enemy formations and turns the tide of battle in his favor.

New skin

Elf Angelo skin (Image via Supercell)

In addition to his formidable abilities, Angelo gets charming aesthetics epitomized by his exclusive 29 Gem Skin – Elf Angelo. This enchanting ensemble adds a dash of festive whimsy to Angelo's persona, accentuating his lovable demeanor amidst the chaos of battle.

In conclusion, the numerous Angelo abilities in Brawl Stars help the debutant to capture the players' attention, emerging as a captivating addition to the roster of Brawlers in Brawl Stars.

