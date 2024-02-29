All Brawl Stars Angelo Early Access Bundle rewards

The Brawl Stars Angelo Early Access Bundle is a means to acquire the latest Brawler through a purchase from the in-game shop. Those looking to invest can get this epic rarity Brawler and a few other rewards like pins and skin from March 1 onwards. This bundle will directly boost the player's profile, helping them demonstrate global dominance and status in the game.

This article enlists all the rewards available for those who purchase the latest Brawl Stars Angelo Early Access Bundle.

Who is Angelo?

Angelo Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Angelo is a sharpshooter with formidable ranged attacks and possesses a remarkable ability to swiftly traverse terrain while attacking opponents with precision. He also has a great Super that summons a portion of the murky swamp and unleashes an AoE attack, damaging all enemies caught within its grasp.

This swampy onslaught imbues Angelo's arrows with a venomous poison, causing additional damage over time to afflicted targets. All these Angelo abilities in Brawl Stars make him a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

Details regarding Brawl Stars Angelo Early Access Bundle

The Brawl Stars Angelo Early Access Bundle unlocks seven days of exclusive rewards. The cost of this bundle will be revealed by the developer on March 1.

Here's what the reward list looks like:

Day 1: Angelo Brawler unlock + exclusive pins

Day 2: 2500 coins + exclusive spray

Day 3: Exclusive pins

Day 4: 2400 power points

Day 5: Exclusive pins

Day 6: 2500 coins

Day 7: Elf Angelo Skin unlock + exclusive pins

With each passing day, players will receive enticing rewards, ranging from in-game currency to exclusive cosmetic items. The Brawl Stars Angelo Early Access Bundle not only grants early access to one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars but also ensures that players are handsomely rewarded for their investment.

Angelo's free availability and upcoming season

Sands of Time Season in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

For those who prefer to wait, Angelo will be available for free in Starr Road starting March 7. This timing conveniently precedes the launch of the new Sands of Time season in Brawl Stars, letting players dive into the action with Angelo in the new season.

In conclusion, the latest Bundle asks for investment from players and, in return, rewards them generously. However, F2P players shouldn't be too bothered by this pack and should exercise patience as they will also eventually get access to this latest Brawler in the game.

