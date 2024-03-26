Best Bonnie build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Bonnie build in Brawl Stars helps the brawler to dominate the battlefield. Equipping the best build is a complex process and requires players to carefully select the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. As an Epic brawler, Bonnie is known for her high health pool and long-range attacks in cannon form. Additionally, she can transform into her alternate form, which allows her to inflict devastating close-range damage.

Considering all these abilities, this article will highlight the best Bonnie build in Brawl Stars, incorporating the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and her arsenal.

The updated optimal Bonnie build in Brawl Stars in 2024

Bonnie's primary attack in her cannon form unleashes a relentless barrage of fast-moving, long-ranged teeth projectiles, dealing consistent damage to foes within her line of sight. Conversely, in her alternate form, Bonnie fires three exploding shells within a short range but with potent damage output in Brawl Stars.

When Bonnie triggers her Super, she propels herself out of her cannon. She transforms into her alternate form in mid-air, landing with a powerful area-of-effect explosion in a 2.33 tile range, wreaking havoc on nearby enemies. Additionally, when Bonnie utilizes her Super in her alternate form, she seamlessly reverts to her original form and gains some health.

The core components of the best Bonnie build in Brawl Stars are given below.

Gadget: Sugar Rush

Sugar Rush Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Sugar Rush emerges as the main Gadget in the optimal Bonnie build in Brawl Stars. When activated, Sugar Rush grants Bonnie a red appearance, boosting her movement and reload speed by a substantial 30% for 5 seconds.

This burst of agility aids her in moving swiftly across the battlefield and accelerates her ability to deliver relentless barrages of projectiles. It's important to note that Sugar Rush can only be activated while Bonnie is in her cannon form, making it a tactical choice during crucial engagements.

Star Power: Black Powder

Black Powder Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Black Powder is the preferred choice for the optimal Bonnie build in Brawl Stars. By harnessing Black Powder, Bonnie's cannon form's Super range undergoes a remarkable expansion from 7.33 tiles to an impressive 10 tiles.

This significant 36% increase in Super range amplifies Bonnie's reach, allowing her to exert pressure on foes from a safer distance or surprise them with unexpected attacks. The enhanced range also synergizes seamlessly with her alternate form's abilities and creates opportunities for devastating combos, making Bonnie one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars.

Gears: Gadget Charge Gear and Damage Gear

Gadget Charge Gear (Image via Supercell)

The Gear selection is pivotal in shaping Bonnie's capabilities to adapt and thrive in dynamic combat scenarios.

Using the Gadget Charge Gear in the optimal Bonnie build in Brawl Stars allows her to use her Gadget an additional time during a match. This grants her a total of 4 uses of Sugar Rush, offering greater flexibility in strategically utilizing its speed and reload benefits throughout the battle.

Complementing Bonnie's aggressive playstyle, the Damage Gear augments her offensive potential by increasing her damage output by 15% when she falls below half of her maximum health. This boost in damage during critical situations can catch opponents off guard, allowing Bonnie to turn defense into offense and secure decisive eliminations under pressure.

