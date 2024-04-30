Best Bea build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Bea build in Brawl Stars helps the brawler to perform at her maximum potential. It includes a Gadget, a Star Power, and the two Gears that enhance her strengths and hide her weaknesses. As an Epic brawler, Bea stands out with her damage potential. Her primary attack lets her shoot a long-ranged projectile that deals moderately low damage and can supercharge her subsequent attack, gradually increasing its potency.

Meanwhile, her Super deploys a swarm of seven drones possessing jet-like agility to harass enemies with precision. Beyond their offensive capabilities, the drones also possess a utility function, slowing down any opponents caught in their path.

Considering these abilities, this article provides the composition of the best Bea build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Bea build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget Rattled Hive

Rattled Hive Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Rattled Hive Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Bea build in Brawl Stars. Upon activation, this gadget summons four bees that spiral away from Bea, dealing escalating damage based on distance.

With a potential maximum damage output of 4800 when hitting enemies at maximum range, the Rattled Hive Gadget serves as an invaluable tool for zoning enemies, and dealing damage from a distance.

Star Power: Honeycomb

Honeycomb Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Honeycomb emerges as the optimal Star Power for the ultimate Bea build in Brawl Stars. Using this Star Power, Bea gains a 30% shield while her primary attack is supercharged, providing crucial protection during intense skirmishes and allowing her to maintain pressure on opponents without fear of retaliation.

Gears: Shield and Damage

Shield - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Bea build in Brawl Stars, using Health and Damage Gears is essential. The Shield Gear provides an additional shield when Bea is at maximum health. This shield regenerates 90 health per second and can reach its maximum health in 10 seconds, providing Bea with additional protection.

In contrast, the Damage Gear increases the damage potential of the brawler by 15% when her health falls below 50%. This boost in damage potential helps players strike with more force, prolonging their chances of survival.

