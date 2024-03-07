5 best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Big Friend modifier

Brawl Stars Big Friend modifier injects a fresh dynamic into the game's Ranked mode. During the matches in this modifier, every Brawler's HP is enhanced to match that of the highest HP Brawler on the team, allowing players to get a substantial HP boost at the start of the game. Using this modifier, two teams compete against each other, with every Brawler having the same HP in a team.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on the five Brawlers ideally suited for the Brawl Stars Big Friend modifier.

Spike, Frank, and other best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Big Friend modifier

1) Spike

Spike Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Spike, the Legendary Brawler, emerges as a force to be reckoned with in the Big Friend modifier. Despite his inherently low health, Spike's potency skyrockets when paired with high-HP allies such as Frank.

His unique attack, which unleashes explosive cactus projectiles in all directions, proves devastating against clustered opponents. Furthermore, his Super ability blankets the battlefield with a slowing and damaging patch of spikes, further amplifying his lethality.

Spike's importance is increased when he uses his gadget and star power, offering versatile options for controlling engagements and punishing adversaries. With Spike on the team, players can expect to dismantle enemy defenses and secure decisive victories in the Brawl Stars Big Friend modifier battles.

2) Frank

Frank Brawler (Image via Supercell)

A stalwart presence on the battlefield, Frank boasts the highest HP among all Brawlers, making him an indispensable asset in the Big Friend modifier. Despite his relatively sluggish mobility, Frank compensates with unparalleled resilience and formidable crowd-control capabilities.

His primary attack, a powerful swing of his hammer, delivers a shockwave that can stun and damage adversaries within its radius. Furthermore, Frank's Super ability unleashes a devastating shockwave that obliterates obstacles and immobilizes foes, creating openings for his team to capitalize on.

The Irresistible Attraction gadget allows the Brawler to damage an enemy while pulling closer to himself, while his Power Grab star power lets Frank deal even more damage temporarily when he defeats an opponent Brawler, making him deadlier during that period. This helps Frank dictate the flow of battle and lead his team to victory in the Brawl Stars Big Friend modifier matches.

3) 8-Bit

8-Bit Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Despite being frequently underestimated, 8-Bit emerges as a sleeper pick in the Big Friend battles, showcasing remarkable resilience and precision marksmanship. Armed with high HP and long-ranged laser beams, 8-Bit excels at suppressing enemy advances and dismantling tanky adversaries, making him one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

His Super ability deploys a Damage Booster that amplifies his firepower and that of his allies, tipping the scales of battle decisively in their favor. Moreover, 8-Bit's gadgets, which augment his offensive capabilities, and star powers, which enhance his mobility within the radius of the Damage Booster, solidify his position as a formidable contender in the Brawl Stars Big Friend modifier.

With 8-Bit on the team, players can expect to dominate the battlefield and emerge victorious in these matches.

4) Pam

Pam Brawler (Image via Supercell)

A hidden gem amid the chaos of battle, Pam's supportive prowess and formidable firepower make her an invaluable ally in the Big Friend modifier. With her high HP and spread-out burst attacks, Pam excels at sustaining her team as well as applying pressure to enemy formations.

Her Super ability deploys a healing turret that provides continuous support to her allies, turning the tide of battle in their favor. Additionally, Pam's Scrapsucker gadget empties the opponent's ammo storage upon hitting them and restores Pam's ammunition.

The Mama's Hug star power of Pam grants healing benefits to herself and her allies when an attack targets an opponent, bolstering her effectiveness on the Brawl Stars Big Friend modifier battlefield.

5) Bea

Bea Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Rounding out our list is Bea, whose unparalleled damage potential and strategic utility make her a force to be reckoned with in the Big Friend battles. Despite her relatively low health, Bea's precision marksmanship and ability to deliver devastating supercharged shots ensure swift eliminations on the battlefield.

Her Super ability deploys drones that damage and slow down adversaries, creating opportunities for her team to capitalize on. Furthermore, Bea's gadget, which impedes enemy movements, and star power, which provides second chances for supercharged shots, elevate her effectiveness in the heat of battle.

With Bea on the team, players can expect to control the flow of engagements and secure decisive victories in the Brawl Stars Big Friend modifier matches.

In conclusion, selecting the above-mentioned Brawler in the adrenaline-fueled battles of Brawl Stars' Big Friend modifier can assure a player's victory.

