5 best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Ranked mode

Brawl Stars Ranked mode has increased the game's intensity upon replacing the former Power League. Among several exciting features of the Brawl Stars Ranked mode is the introduction of three new modifiers, namely Quickfire, Big Friend, and Time Detonation, which have captured the players' interest in the game.

In Quickfire, each successful hit enables the Brawler to replenish 10% of their ammunition. In Big Friend, the health of all Brawlers in a team is matched to that of the Brawler with the highest health. Meanwhile, Timed Detonation results in the periodic destruction of objects, creating open spaces on the map for Brawlers to maneuver.

In this mode, certain Brawlers have emerged as top picks, dominating the meta and leading their teams to victory. This article delves into the details of the five best brawlers in Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Leon, 8-Bit, and other Brawlers in Brawl Stars Ranked mode

Here are 5 best Brawlers in this mode:

1) Leon

Leon (Image via Supercell)

Leon's versatility and high damage output make him a top contender in Brawl Stars Ranked mode. Despite receiving a minor nerf to his shield, Leon remains a formidable force on the battlefield. His ability to turn invisible with his Super allows him to ambush enemies, pick off stragglers, and escape dangerous situations.

In Ranked mode, Leon excels in Timed Detonation, where his sneaky playstyle can catch opponents off guard. Leon's Gadget, Lollipop Drop, grants invisibility to himself and his teammates, making him the top contender in the Timed Detonation. Furthermore, Leon has one of the best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars, known as Limbo, which allows him to use his Super while being invisible.

2) 8-Bit

8-Bit (Image via Supercell)

With his tanky build and high damage potential, 8-Bit is a force to be reckoned with in Brawl Stars Ranked mode. Despite his slow movement speed, 8-Bit compensates with his ability to boost the damage output of himself and his teammates with his Super.

This makes him a valuable asset in team fights, especially in Quickfire, where his rapid-fire attacks can pressure opponents into making mistakes.

Additionally, 8-Bit's long-ranged attacks make him a threat from a distance, allowing him to control the battlefield and secure objectives. In Timed Detonation, 8-Bit's area denial abilities shine, as he can hold down key choke points and prevent enemies from advancing.

3) Piper

Piper (Image via Supercell)

Piper's exceptional range and burst damage make her a deadly adversary in Brawl Stars Ranked mode. Her ability to pick off enemies from a distance makes her a valuable asset in Timed Detonation, where open maps provide ample opportunities for sniping.

Piper's Super allows her to reposition quickly, making her a difficult target to pin down and allowing her to escape danger or reposition for a better shot.

In addition to her long-ranged attacks, Piper's Gadget, Auto Aimer, can push back enemies and slow them down, giving her some much-needed crowd control. With the right positioning and aim, Piper can dominate the battlefield and secure victory for her team in this mode.

4) Larry & Lawrie

Larry & Lawrie (Image via Supercell)

As the only duo Brawler, Larry & Lawrie bring a unique dynamic to Brawl Stars Ranked mode. Their combined attack and ability to swap positions with their gadgets make them a versatile choice for any team composition. Larry's lobbed attacks can significantly damage grouped-up enemies, while Lawrie's rapid-fire plugs can pressure opponents from a distance.

In Quickfire, Larry & Lawrie's rapid-fire attacks and quick reload speed make them a force to be reckoned with, allowing them to control the battlefield and pressure opponents into making mistakes. With their Gadget, Order Swap, Larry & Lawrie can swap their attacks, catching enemies off guard and turning the tide of battle in their favor.

5) Pearl

Pearl (Image via Supercell)

Pearl's unique heat-based mechanics and area denial abilities make her a valuable asset in Brawl Stars Ranked mode. With her ability to deal consistent damage and control the battlefield with her Super, Pearl can pressure opponents and secure objectives for her team.

In Quickfire, Pearl's multiple projectiles and infinite ammo make her a relentless force capable of overwhelming opponents with sheer firepower. Additionally, Pearl's burning cookies gadget and heat-based mechanics make her a strong pick in Timed Detonation, where her area denial abilities can turn the tide of battle in her team's favor.

With the right strategy and positioning, Pearl can lead her team to victory in the latest Brawl Stars Ranked mode.

