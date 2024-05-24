Best Sam build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Sam build in Brawl Stars allows players to dominate the battlefield with enhanced strength. It requires players to select the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. Sam is characterized as an Epic rarity Brawler and is known for his high health and adaptable damage output. Unlike other Brawlers, his Trait allows him to start a match or respawn with a fully charged Super.

This article highlights the abilities of the Brawler along with his best build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Sam build in Brawl Stars?

Before diving into the best build, it's essential to understand Sam's versatility with his Knuckle Busters, which significantly alter his attack dynamics. Here’s a complete detail of his abilities:

Primary attack (with Knuckle Busters): Two short-ranged, piercing punches in a wide cone.

Two short-ranged, piercing punches in a wide cone. Primary attack (without Knuckle Busters): Faster, smaller spread punches dealing half the damage.

Faster, smaller spread punches dealing half the damage. Reload speed: Slower with Knuckle Busters, faster without.

Slower with Knuckle Busters, faster without. Super (with Knuckle Busters): Throws the Knuckle Busters, piercing enemies and increasing Sam's movement speed by 200 points for two seconds.

Throws the Knuckle Busters, piercing enemies and increasing Sam's movement speed by 200 points for two seconds. Super (without Knuckle Busters): Knuckle Busters fly back to Sam, piercing enemies for half damage.

Keeping these abilities in mind, the composition of the best Sam build in Brawl Stars is given below.

Gadget: Magnetic Field

Magnetic Field Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Magnetic Field Gadget is the cornerstone of the optimal Sam build in Brawl Stars. This Gadget can only be activated when Sam doesn't have his Knuckle Busters on.

Upon activation, enemies within a 2.33-tile radius around Sam's Knuckle Busters are pulled towards them. It allows Sam to strategically retrieve his Knuckle Busters using his Super while dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Star Power: Hearty Recovery

Hearty Recovery Star Power (Image via Supercell)

The Hearty Recovery Star Power is the cornerstone of the ultimate Sam build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power allows Sam to heal 20% of his missing health whenever he picks up his Knuckle Busters from the ground, providing a much-needed health boost during matches.

Gears: Damage and Shield

Shield - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To round off the optimal Sam build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Damage and Shield Gears. The Damage Gear enhances the offensive prowess of the Brawler by 15%, allowing him to deal more damage when his health falls below 50%. It is crucial during the later stages of the match when Sam faces a life-threatening assault from enemy Brawlers.

On the other hand, the Shield Gear provides an added layer of protection with 900 health and can regenerate at a speed of 90 per second when Sam is at full health.

