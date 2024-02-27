Best Buster build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Selecting the optimal Buster build in Brawl Stars gives you the right combination of gadgets, star power, and the two gears essential for this mythic Brawler. Buster possesses high health, swift movement, and a devastating damage output at close range. His Super allows him to redirect an enemy's projectiles back at them, giving him a strategic advantage on the battlefield.

This article delves into the intricacies of the ultimate Buster build in Brawl Stars that will help him dominate battles in 2024.

What gadget, star power, and two gears comprise the best Buster build in Brawl Stars?

Expand Tweet

Before diving into the specifics of the build, let's familiarize ourselves with Buster's capabilities. His primary attack unleashes a potent wave of light in a cone, inflicting more damage when opponents are in close proximity. Furthermore, his unique trait empowers him to passively charge his Super when allied brawlers are within his vicinity.

The required combination of gadget, star power, and gears are given below.

Gadget: Slo-Mo Replay

Slo-Mo Replay gadget (Image via Supercell)

To optimize Buster's performance, it's imperative to select gadgets that complement his strengths and shore up his weaknesses. The Slo-Mo Replay gadget is the cornerstone of the optimal Buster build in Brawl Stars.

This gadget proves invaluable as it pulls adversaries closer to Buster, amplifying his damage output. Given Buster's proficiency in close-quarters combat, this gadget ensures he thrives in his preferred engagement range.

Star Power: Kevlar Vest

Kevlar Vest star power (Image via Supercell)

When it comes to star powers, the Kevlar Vest reigns supreme. This star power not only reduces incoming damage by 10% while Buster is utilizing his Super but also grants immunity from knockbacks, slows, and stuns.

Such resilience makes it exceedingly challenging for opponents to halt Buster's onslaught, cementing his dominance on the battlefield.

Recommended gears: Speed gear and Health gear

Health gear (Image via Supercell)

In addition to gadgets and star powers, it is important to select appropriate gears that maximize Buster's effectiveness.

Firstly, the Health gear serves as a vital component for the optimal Buster build in Brawl Stars. By bolstering his survivability, this gear ensures he remains a formidable presence on the battlefield, exerting constant pressure on adversaries and dictating the flow of combat. With enhanced durability, Buster can maintain sustained aggression, seizing control of pivotal objectives and leading his team to victory.

Furthermore, the Speed gear proves indispensable, enhancing Buster's mobility within bushes and facilitating his approach towards adversaries. Given his reliance on close-range encounters, swift movement ensures he can close the gap and unleash devastating barrages upon unsuspecting foes.

In conclusion, Slo-Mo Replay, Kevlar Vest, Health, and Speed gear comprise the best Buster build in Brawl Stars. These components synergize to enhance Buster's effectiveness significantly, elevating him into the ranks of the top 5 Brawlers in Brawl Stars.

Check out more articles on Brawl Stars:

Best Amber build in Brawl Stars || All Angelo abilities in Brawl Stars || All Brawl Stars balance changes (February 24, 2024)