Best Meg build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Meg build in Brawl Stars allows the brawler to exert her dominance on the battlefield, and it requires a complex process of assembling the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and two Gears. This Legendary brawler excels due to her unique ability to switch between high-damage Mecha and agile base forms.

In her normal form, Meg attacks by firing two bolts from her handgun, while her Super transforms her into a Mecha with modified attacks and increased health. When she uses her Mecha, she boasts high health and damage potential and fires two parallel streams of bolts. In this form, her Super attack involves swinging her forearm to deal huge damage to opponents.

This article highlights the composition of the ultimate Meg build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Meg build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Jolting Volts

Jolting Volts Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The cornerstone of the best Meg build in Brawl Stars lies in selecting the optimal gadget. Jolting Volts emerges as the prime choice, offering Meg the ability to heal her Mecha at a rapid rate of 518 health per second for a continuous duration of five seconds.

This substantial health boost, totaling an extra 2590 health, empowers Meg to sustain devastating damage for a prolonged duration in Brawl Stars matches.

Star Power: Force Field

Force Field Star Power (Image via Supercell)

In terms of Star Powers, Force Field is the optimal choice for the best Meg build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power grants Meg a formidable 25% shield for 10 seconds after her Mecha is dismantled. The shield's duration provides crucial survivability, allowing Meg to retreat or maneuver strategically under the cover of bushes, especially considering her vulnerability in her base form.

However, it's worth noting that the shield duration diminishes if Meg activates her Super again, necessitating judicious timing for optimal effectiveness.

Gears: Damage and Health

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

Completing the best Meg build in Brawl Stars requires careful consideration of gears to amplify her offensive prowess and survivability.

The Damage Gear takes precedence, granting Meg a significant 15% boost to her damage output when her health falls below the 50% threshold. This augmentation of offensive capabilities during critical moments ensures Meg remains a formidable force even when facing adversity.

Conversely, the Health Gear assumes equal importance, offering Meg a lifeline by regenerating a substantial 19.5% of her maximum health every second. This rapid health regeneration drastically reduces the time required for natural healing, allowing Meg to swiftly recover and reengage in battle, maintaining sustained pressure on her adversaries.

