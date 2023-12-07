Clash Mini 2.0 update patch notes: New strategies, rumble, and more

Clash Mini 2.0 brings significant tweaks to the game, introducing new Minis and a strong hero called Battle Machine. There are also fresh strategic Classes and special effects in the Rumble mode to make it more exciting. The update brings a reformed approach to cosmetic progression, bidding farewell to traditional stat level-ups.

This article describes the details of the latest update in Clash Mini 2.0 that enhances the gameplay.

New strategies, rumble, and more in Clash Mini 2.0

New strategies unveiled

The update brings a revolutionary change to gameplay dynamics with the introduction of Classes. Units are now categorized into distinct Classes, triggering special effects when two or four units from the same Class join forces in battle. This opens up exciting possibilities for strategic deck-building, allowing players to explore once unimaginable combinations.

Changes in rumble

Rumble enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the 4-player draft mode is now unlocked for all players possessing a minimum of two Heroes and 10 Minis. The drafting process involves selecting from your pool of unlocked Minis and Heroes, adding an extra layer of strategy to the battlefield.

Cosmetic progression

A brand-new cosmetic progression system takes center stage in Clash Mini 2.0. Gamers can refine their Minis and Heroes to unlock cosmetic rewards such as emotes, avatars tied to quality tiers, and battle highlights triggered by in-game achievements.

Skin Series is introduced, offering users the chance to unlock unique boards by completing a full skin series.

Farewell to stat level-ups and Mini Pass Plus

The era of stat level-ups bids farewell, making way for purely cosmetic progression. Unlocking a Hero guarantees their stats won't change, leaving players free to refine Minis and Heroes for cosmetic rewards. The game also sees a visual overhaul, transforming the entire Clash Mini experience into a vibrant toy store setting, complemented by a cinematic intro.

Additionally, we bid a fond farewell to Mini Pass Plus as the simplified Mini Pass takes its place. Players progress through the pass by completing quests, with the introduction of Mini Pass Quests contributing to overall progress.

Revamped collection system: Showcasing your achievements

The collection system receives a facelift with a new Gallery that displays dioramas, skins, emotes, avatars, and boards, all in one convenient location. Heroes now have promotion options tied to Collector Level, and gamers can reposition their Heroes once per game, adding a strategic layer to battles.

Toy Machine extravaganza

The Toy Machine takes center stage as the primary source for obtaining skins and special units, requiring players to collect keys for exciting prizes. Puzzles and Raids take a temporary hiatus, making room for the Battle Log on the Player Profile, enabling the sharing of replays with clan members.

That covers everything the latest Clash Mini 2.0 update has to offer.

