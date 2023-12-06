Clash of Clans TH16: Everything you need to know

After Clash of Clans released numerous teasers and Easter eggs hinting at the imminent Town Hall 16, players kept an eye out for its official announcement and wondered what more Supercell were bringing out in the December update. Finally, the developer has unveiled the fresh Town Hall in a recently released video on their social media handles.

Although players have been expecting a little more information from the trailer about the upcoming update, it revealed nothing but the new Town Hall's appearance and what the maxed base would look like after Clash of Clans' December update.

Nevertheless, the popular Clash of Clans content creator, Judo Sloth, extensively discussed the sneak peeks of the forthcoming update. It's worth noting that these Sneak Peeks are likely to make their way to the December patch, and this article will discuss them along with the new Town Hall 16 appearance.

Highly anticipated Town Hall 16 is coming in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans' affinity for nature is no secret, and the developer has channeled this love into its December upgrade, giving TH16 a nature-themed appearance. Moreover, it has been given a red and yellow color scheme with bushes as its outer four corners and a small football-like dome at its top.

The dome works as TH16's defense mechanism called Giga Inferno, capable of simultaneously attacking four enemies with its magnified solar blast.

According to the Sneak Peeks discussed by Judo Sloth on his YouTube channel, TH16 will cost 20 million in-game gold, require 14 days for the upgrade, have a single level, and have 10,000 hitpoints.

Upgrading your old Town Hall to TH16 will reward you with a Hero Boost, Power Boost, Resource Boost, and Star Bonus Boost, which will last for five days.

Below are the other sneak peeks the creator revealed regarding the new town hall:

Storage Capacity (Gold): 20,00,000.

20,00,000. Storage Capacity (Elixir): 20,00,000.

20,00,000. Storage Capacity (Dark Elixir): 20,000.

20,000. Damage per second: 300.

300. Damage when destroyed: 1100.

1100. Speed decrease: 50%.

50%. Attack rate decrease: 50%.

50%. Max damage per second: 180.

180. Range: 10 Tiles.

10 Tiles. Targets: Ground and Air.

What are the other changes the December update will bring in Clash of Clans?

To complement the appearance of Th16, Supercell has given other buildings in the Home Village the same red and yellow color scheme at their max level.

Given below are the new max upgrade levels of the buildings according to the abovementioned sneak peeks:

Heroes can be upgraded further from their previous max levels.

Rockets can be upgraded to Level 14. Upgrade cost: 20,500,000 Gold.

X-bows can be upgraded to Level 11. Upgrade cost: 21,000,000 Gold.

Wizard Tower can be upgraded to Level 16. Upgrade cost: 20,200,000 Gold.

Bomb Tower can be upgraded to Level 11. Upgrade cost: 20,800,000 Gold.

Mortar can be upgraded to Level 16. Upgrade cost: 19,500,000 Gold.

Giant Bomb's new max upgrade level is 10. Upgrade cost: 12,000,000 Gold.

Air Bomb's new max upgrade level is 11. Upgrade cost: 10,000,000 Gold.

Bomb's new max upgrade level is 12. Upgrade cost: 9,000,000 Gold.

Walls' new max upgrade level is 17. Upgrade cost: 9,000,000 Gold.

Elixir and Gold Storages' new max upgrade level is 17; their upgrade cost will be 7,500,000 Gold and Elixir, respectively.

The New Dark Elixir Storage's max upgrade level is 11. Upgrade cost: 13,500,000 Elixir.

Laboratory max upgrade Level 13. Upgrade cost: 13,500,000 to upgrade.

The Barracks' max upgrade level is 17. Upgrade cost: 16,000,000 Elixir. The new troop owing to this upgrade will be revealed in the next Sneak Peek.

