5 changes Clash of Clans should get in future updates in 2024

Throughout the years, Clash of Clans has undergone numerous transformations related to the user interface and gameplay. Players have witnessed the evolution of troops design, buildings, and the introduction of various Town Hall levels in the game. The title had eight Town Hall levels during its initial release, which has now expanded to 16 levels. Each of these Town Hall levels unlocks new troops and structures within the player's base.

The latest Town Hall 16 was launched in the December 2023 update, which also brought several other features to the game, including the Ricochet Cannon, Root Rider, and the Spirit Fox. While such updates have brought exciting additions, there is still scope for improvement within the game.

This article highlights the five best changes that Supercell should introduce in Clash of Clans in 2024 and explains the importance of those changes.

What changes should be made in Clash of Clans in 2024?

More sources to earn Clash of Clans Ores

Types of ores in the game (Image via Supercell)

The scarcity of ores required for upgrading Hero Equipment has been a major concern among Clash of Clans players. Currently, these ores (shiny, glory, and starry) can only be obtained through a limited number of methods, such as daily star bonuses, regular wars, and clan war leagues.

This limited availability disproportionately affects free-to-play (F2P) players, making it challenging for them to progress. To address this, Clash of Clans should introduce ore mines, similar to gem mines, that passively generate ores over time. These mines would provide a steady source of ores, making the upgrading process easier and promoting a more balanced gameplay experience for all players.

Cost of upgrade reduction

Fireball Hero Equipment upgrade cost (Image via Supercell)

Another area of contention is the high cost associated with Hero Equipment upgrades. Many players find the current upgrade costs prohibitive, which hinders their ability to maximize their Hero Equipment.

To alleviate this issue, Supercell should consider reducing the cost of upgrades across the board. By making upgrades more affordable, more players would be able to engage with and benefit from Hero Equipment, leading to a more inclusive and engaging game environment.

Enhanced upgrade interface

Upgrade progress in the base (Image via Supercell)

The recent addition of 'being able to view all upgrades' progress through the Clash of Clans Builder icon was a step in the right direction. However, players would greatly benefit from additional features in this interface.

One such improvement would be the inclusion of a 'Sort' button, allowing players to sort upgrades based on factors such as cost or duration. This functionality would enable players to prioritize upgrades more effectively, optimizing their resource management and strategic planning within the game.

Multiple saved army compositions during Raid Weekend

Army composition (Images via Supercell)

Raid Weekends are a highlight for many players, offering Capital Gold and Raid Medals. These resources can be used to upgrade the building in the Clan Capital and can also used to exchange them with other in-game resources in the trader's shop.

However, the current system during Raid Weekend only saves the last used army composition, posing difficulties for players who experiment with different army types. To address this issue, Clash of Clans should introduce the ability to save multiple army compositions during Raid Weekend. This will allow players to switch between saved compositions seamlessly, depending on the opponent's base layout.

Last Active Status in Clan Wars:

Clan War participant selection window (Image via Supercell)

Effective communication and coordination are essential for success in clan wars. One significant improvement would be the addition of a last active status indicator when selecting players for the clan wars.

This feature would allow clan leaders and members to see the last activity of every other member during a clan war, so players would no longer have to go back to the clan menu and check their status. The process of selecting players for clan wars will be easier and faster if this update is implemented.

In conclusion, this article highlights crucial areas where Clash of Clans can improve to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its player community. By addressing resource availability, upgrade costs, interface enhancements, army composition management, and clan war communication, Clash of Clans can continue to thrive as a leading strategy game.

