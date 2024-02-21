All Clash of Clans Clan Games rewards, points required, and more (February 2024)

Clash of Clans Clan Games is a weekly event that is organized at the end of every month to promote clan wars within the community. This event offers rewards based on a clan's performance in clan wars. The February 2024 Clan Games is set to begin on February 22 and conclude on February 28. Players can aim to get a maximum of 4,000 points in it. Upon reaching this limit, they become eligible for bonus rewards.

This article will provide a list of rewards to be distributed across six different tiers, and gamers can obtain them based on their performance in clan wars during Clash of Clans Clan Games.

All rewards in February 2024 Clash of Clans Clan Games

Expand Tweet

February's Clan Games offers numerous magic items, gems, and other in-game resources that can benefit a player's progression. Here's a list of rewards it provides:

Tier 1

Achieve 3,000 points to be eligible for the tier-1 rewards. You will get to choose one of the following:

25℅ Dark Elixir of your maximum Dark Elixir Storage / Resource Potion x1

Training Potion x1

Gems x20

Additionally, clans also receive 20 Clan XP upon achieving 3,000 points.

Tier 2

Accumulate 7,500 Clan Games points to acquire one of the following:

25℅ Elixir of your maximum Elixir storage

Power Potion x1

Clock Tower Potion x1

Your clan will gain 40 Clan XP upon reaching 7,500 points in Clash of Clans Clan Games.

Tier 3

Obtain 12,000 Clan Games points to receive one of the following:

Wall Ring x4

Research Potion x1

Gems x40

Your clan will receive an additional 60 Clan XP when you acquire 12,000 Clan Games points.

Expand Tweet

Tier 4

Earn 18,000 Clan Games points to unlock one of the following tier 4 rewards:

75% Dark Elixir of your maximum Dark Elixir storage / Training Potion x2

75% Elixir of your maximum Elixir storage

Shovel Obstacles x1

Your clan will get an extra 80 Clan XP for reaching this tier.

Tier 5

Rack up 30,000 Clash of Clans Clan Games points to acquire any of the following:

95% Gold of your maximum Gold storage

Rune of Builder Gold x 1

Builder Potion x 2

Your clan will also gain 100 Clan XP.

Tier 6

Get 50,000 Clan Games points to receive one tier-6 reward from the following:

Book of Fighting x1

Rune of Dark Elixir x1

Gems x100

Your clan will also receive 120 Clan XP in Clash of Clans when you have amassed 50,000 Clan Games points.

Clash of Clans Clan Games in February 2024 also offers magic items to acquire like its predecessors.

Check out more articles on Clash of Clans:

How to use Firecrackers and Azure Dragon in Clash of Clans || How to master the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event || Is the Clash of Clans Frozen Arrow upgrade worth it?