50 funny Clash of Clans names in 2025

Many players opt for funny Clash of Clans names since they draw more attention than regular usernames. But the problem is that Supercell doesn't allow a username to be used by multiple players. Although this is done to maintain each player's unique in-game identity, the developer makes it pretty difficult to acquire a moniker that one desires.
But fret not, as this article lists some unique Clash of Clans names that won't fail to tickle the viewers' funny bones. You can also alter or add your personal touch to these aliases to suit your in-game persona.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.
List of funny Clash of Clans names to use in 2025
The following is a list of funny Clash of Clans names you can use while creating a new profile in-game:
- Wall Wrecker Wally
- Barb Beard Barry
- Clashy Mc Clash Face
- Goblin Gold Digger
- Archer Aimbot Al
- Chief Noobington
- Hog Rider Harry
- Boom Boom Bobby
- Loot Lover Larry
- Sneaky Spear Steve
- Rage Quit Ronny
- Skeleton Joker Joe
- Pekka Power Pete
- Wizard Whiskers Will
- Freeze Me Freddy
- Clash Kraken Karl
- Bored Builder Ben
- Tesla Troll Tony
- Cannon Fodder Chad
- Wall Breaker Willy
- Balloon Bouncer Bob
- King Of No Walls
- Loot Goblin Lenny
- Hog Wild Henry
- Clash Addict Clive
- Zap Trap Zeke
- Healer Hugger Hank
- Inferno Toasty Tom
- Spell Spam Sam
- Battle Ram Benny
- Giant Steps George
- Bomb Trap Billy
- Rage Potion Ricky
- Barch Spam Brad
- Lava Hound Louie
- Night Witch Ned
- Golem Grumpy Gary
- Cannon Cart Carl
- Miner Digger Dan
- Sneaky Archer Sandy
- Valkyrie Spin Vince
- Clan Hopper Charlie
- Base Destroyer Bob
- Jump Spell Jimmy
- Log Launcher Leo
- X Bow Xpert Xander
- Warden Wacky Walter
- Air Sweeper Andy
- Elixir Drunk Eddie
- Gem Hoarder Gus
Below are some funny Clash of Clans clan names you might find useful while creating one in-game:
- We Need Loot
- Noobs R Us
- Clashoholics
- Rage Quitters
- Wall Breakers Anonymous
- Pekka Peckers
- Hog Riders Assemble
- Golem Alone
- X-Bow Exterminators
- Clan Full, Try Again
- Defenseless Warriors
- Spam and Win
- One Star Legends
- Jump Spell Junkies
- Loot First, Talk Later
Note that some Clash of Clans names in these lists could already be in use and, therefore, will be inaccessible. Counter this issue by adding some numerals or symbols to the chosen moniker. Additionally, you can visit websites like nickfinder.com or lingojam.com if your device's keyboard doesn't have symbols or fonts you wish to add to your username.
