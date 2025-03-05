50 funny Clash of Clans names in 2025

Many players opt for funny Clash of Clans names since they draw more attention than regular usernames. But the problem is that Supercell doesn't allow a username to be used by multiple players. Although this is done to maintain each player's unique in-game identity, the developer makes it pretty difficult to acquire a moniker that one desires.

Ad

But fret not, as this article lists some unique Clash of Clans names that won't fail to tickle the viewers' funny bones. You can also alter or add your personal touch to these aliases to suit your in-game persona.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

List of funny Clash of Clans names to use in 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The following is a list of funny Clash of Clans names you can use while creating a new profile in-game:

Wall Wrecker Wally

Barb Beard Barry

Clashy Mc Clash Face

Goblin Gold Digger

Archer Aimbot Al

Chief Noobington

Hog Rider Harry

Boom Boom Bobby

Loot Lover Larry

Sneaky Spear Steve

Rage Quit Ronny

Skeleton Joker Joe

Pekka Power Pete

Wizard Whiskers Will

Freeze Me Freddy

Clash Kraken Karl

Bored Builder Ben

Tesla Troll Tony

Cannon Fodder Chad

Wall Breaker Willy

Balloon Bouncer Bob

King Of No Walls

Loot Goblin Lenny

Hog Wild Henry

Clash Addict Clive

Zap Trap Zeke

Healer Hugger Hank

Inferno Toasty Tom

Spell Spam Sam

Battle Ram Benny

Giant Steps George

Bomb Trap Billy

Rage Potion Ricky

Barch Spam Brad

Lava Hound Louie

Night Witch Ned

Golem Grumpy Gary

Cannon Cart Carl

Miner Digger Dan

Sneaky Archer Sandy

Valkyrie Spin Vince

Clan Hopper Charlie

Base Destroyer Bob

Jump Spell Jimmy

Log Launcher Leo

X Bow Xpert Xander

Warden Wacky Walter

Air Sweeper Andy

Elixir Drunk Eddie

Gem Hoarder Gus

Ad

Below are some funny Clash of Clans clan names you might find useful while creating one in-game:

We Need Loot

Noobs R Us

Clashoholics

Rage Quitters

Wall Breakers Anonymous

Pekka Peckers

Hog Riders Assemble

Golem Alone

X-Bow Exterminators

Clan Full, Try Again

Defenseless Warriors

Spam and Win

One Star Legends

Jump Spell Junkies

Loot First, Talk Later

Note that some Clash of Clans names in these lists could already be in use and, therefore, will be inaccessible. Counter this issue by adding some numerals or symbols to the chosen moniker. Additionally, you can visit websites like nickfinder.com or lingojam.com if your device's keyboard doesn't have symbols or fonts you wish to add to your username.

Ad

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback