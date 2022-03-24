50 stylish and cool names for Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans players or any gamer, in general, face their biggest challenge when coming up with in-game names. In-game names are very important as they represent the player in the game universe and also what other players refer to one as.

Clash of Clans, like most other games, lets a player choose a username for themselves at the beginning, which can later be changed from the Supercell ID option. Previously, the game required players to pay 500 gems to change the name, but now it is absolutely free of cost.

This article features 50 stylish and cool names for CoC.

Best Clash of Clans names for gamers

Here's a list of 50 in-game names for players to choose from:

CookieKiller DripDetector MadDuck TipsyBarbarian SirPotato Sadman BigBowler BuilderKing FudgyDonut The Fiend MadMango MadDawg BigFoot BigSmoke Chief Slayer DrDoom TinyToes Sentinel CoolCabbage SmellyCat Tesla Killer IceKing PartyWizard Dumbir LavaLover FirePups GoblinKing LootBoss GoldenDragon MightyMinion Ratchet Rolo Diablo BugBlitz InfernoFire MortarMan FudgyDonut Tombstone ArcaneHealer Blueberry LonelyCat DarkLord ElixirKing FireBreather GoldenDawn BigFoot BlackFire AirportDog ClashKing GobLean

How to change username in CoC

Fortunately, changing one's username in CoC is quite an easy task. One can easily change their in-game name from their Supercell ID. Follow the given steps to change your in-game name in Clash of Clans.

Step 1:

Click on the settings button located in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 2:

Click on the Connected button (if you are not connected to Supercell ID) and proceed to the next step.

Step 3:

Go to the settings in the new tab as well.

Step 4:

Click on the Change Name option that appears beside the old user ID.

Players can type a short name without spaces between the letters or words. Readers can also benefit by referring to the above names while choosing a username for themselves. It must be noted that the name cannot contain spaces or inappropriate expressions.

Clash of Clans developers, Supercell, obviously did a great job by allowing players to change their user IDs as many times as possible rather than making them use up 500 precious gems just to change their name. Players can now change their names if they are unhappy with their older ones.

