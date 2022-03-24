×
50 stylish and cool names for Clash of Clans

50 cool names for CoC players (Image via Sportskeeda)
Sohan Dasgupta
ANALYST
Modified Mar 24, 2022 06:37 PM IST
Clash of Clans players or any gamer, in general, face their biggest challenge when coming up with in-game names. In-game names are very important as they represent the player in the game universe and also what other players refer to one as.

Clash of Clans, like most other games, lets a player choose a username for themselves at the beginning, which can later be changed from the Supercell ID option. Previously, the game required players to pay 500 gems to change the name, but now it is absolutely free of cost.

This article features 50 stylish and cool names for CoC.

Best Clash of Clans names for gamers

Here's a list of 50 in-game names for players to choose from:

  1. CookieKiller
  2. DripDetector
  3. MadDuck
  4. TipsyBarbarian
  5. SirPotato
  6. Sadman
  7. BigBowler
  8. BuilderKing
  9. FudgyDonut
  10. The Fiend
  11. MadMango
  12. MadDawg
  13. BigFoot
  14. BigSmoke
  15. Chief Slayer
  16. DrDoom
  17. TinyToes
  18. Sentinel
  19. CoolCabbage
  20. SmellyCat
  21. Tesla Killer
  22. IceKing
  23. PartyWizard
  24. Dumbir
  25. LavaLover
  26. FirePups
  27. GoblinKing
  28. LootBoss
  29. GoldenDragon
  30. MightyMinion
  31. Ratchet
  32. Rolo
  33. Diablo
  34. BugBlitz
  35. InfernoFire
  36. MortarMan
  37. FudgyDonut
  38. Tombstone
  39. ArcaneHealer
  40. Blueberry
  41. LonelyCat
  42. DarkLord
  43. ElixirKing
  44. FireBreather
  45. GoldenDawn
  46. BigFoot
  47. BlackFire
  48. AirportDog
  49. ClashKing
  50. GobLean

How to change username in CoC

Fortunately, changing one's username in CoC is quite an easy task. One can easily change their in-game name from their Supercell ID. Follow the given steps to change your in-game name in Clash of Clans.

Step 1:

Step 1 of changing username (Image via Sportskeeda)
Click on the settings button located in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 2:

Step 2 of changing username (Image via Sportskeeda)
Click on the Connected button (if you are not connected to Supercell ID) and proceed to the next step.

Step 3:

Step 3 of changing username (Image via Sportskeeda)
Go to the settings in the new tab as well.

Step 4:

Step 4 of changing username (Image via Sportskeeda)
Click on the Change Name option that appears beside the old user ID.

Players can type a short name without spaces between the letters or words. Readers can also benefit by referring to the above names while choosing a username for themselves. It must be noted that the name cannot contain spaces or inappropriate expressions.

Clash of Clans developers, Supercell, obviously did a great job by allowing players to change their user IDs as many times as possible rather than making them use up 500 precious gems just to change their name. Players can now change their names if they are unhappy with their older ones.

Edited by R. Elahi
