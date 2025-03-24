Noble Iron Equipment in Clash of Clans: Ability and stats

Supercell has finally released the much-awaited Clash Anytime update, introducing the Noble Iron Equipment in Clash of Clans. Besides this gear, the patch features a variety of content, as well as changes such as the permanent removal of troop training from COC. Furthermore, it has introduced a new Pet and troop, building and troop upgrades, and Alchemist, among other additions.

The Noble Iron Equipment in Clash of Clans is for the recently released Hero, Minion Prince. Since he's a new entity, players have been looking forward to the arrival of his fresh Hero Equipment.

Read on to learn more about the Noble Iron Equipment in Clash of Clans.

What does the Noble Iron Equipment in Clash of Clans do?

The Noble Iron Equipment in Clash of Clans is a Common item that increases Minion Prince's general movement speed and the attack range, damage output, and attack speed of his first few projectiles.

Here are the stats of the new Hero Equipment:

Level 1: Extra damage - 350, Attack range tiles - 9, Attack count - 4, Attack speed increase - 5%.

Level 3: Extra damage - 420, Attack range tiles - 9.5, Attack count - 4, Attack speed increase - 6%.

Level 5: Extra damage - 420, Attack range tiles - 9.5, Attack count - 4, Attack speed increase - 8%.

Level 7: Extra damage - 490, Attack range tiles - 10, Attack count - 5, Attack speed increase - 9%.

Level 9: Extra damage - 560, Attack range tiles - 10, Attack count - 5, Attack speed increase -10%.

Level 11: Extra damage - 560, Attack range tiles - 10, Attack count - 5, Attack speed increase - 12%.

Level 13: Extra damage - 630, Attack range tiles - 10.5, Attack count - 6, Attack speed increase - 13%.

Level 15: Extra damage - 700, Attack range tiles - 10.5, Attack count - 6, Attack speed increase - 14%.

Level 17: Extra damage - 700, Attack range tiles - 10.5, Attack count - 6, Attack speed increase - 16%.

Level 18: Extra damage - 770, Attack range tiles - 11, Attack count - 7, Attack speed increase - 17%.

Like other Hero gear, upgrading the Noble Iron Equipment in Clash of Clans costs a certain number of Ores (Shiny and sometimes Glowy), and this required amount increases as you level it up. Note that this Hero Equipment is accessible only when you are at Town Hall 12 and have upgraded the Blacksmith building to Level 5.

