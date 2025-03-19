How to benefit from Clash of Clans' training time removal update

The recent Clash of Clans update removed the training time of all troops, spells, Siege Machines, and Heroes, allowing players to raid other bases without preparation. Supercell made this decision to make the game more dynamic and incorporate new players, allowing them to attack consecutively without waiting for their troops to train.

The update reshapes various aspects of the game, impacting farming, trophy pushing, donations, and overall strategy. This article highlights the best method by which players can utilize this adjustment to boost their in-game profile.

Best ways to maximize the Clash of Clans training time removal update

Here are the required methods:

Maximize resource farming: With the ability to launch unlimited attacks without waiting, players can now farm resources more efficiently. Farming sessions can last as long as desired, enabling quicker accumulation of resources for base upgrades. Rapid-fire attacks also create opportunities for players to practice diverse attack strategies and improve their skills without the limitation of training times. Consistent practice can lead to mastery over attack compositions, making players more effective in both multiplayer and war scenarios.

Pushing trophies efficiently: Players can climb trophies at a faster rate due to the unlimited attacks in Clash of Clans. However, Supercell has adjusted the trophy gain system to reduce inflation. The reduction in trophies gained per attack, especially for one-star wins, encourages players to focus on high-quality attacks rather than mere quantity. Those aiming to push trophies should prioritize well-planned, effective attacks over spamming quick raids. Efficient use of offensive power will lead to better results in higher leagues, where the loot is more rewarding.

Adapting to donation changes: The Clash of Clans update also brings changes to donations. Without training time, troops for donations are available immediately, but they now cost Elixir and Dark Elixir. Those who frequently donate can save gems and use them for builder boosts, hero upgrades, or speeding up building times. The cooldown for requesting Clan Castle reinforcements is now standardized at 10 minutes. Players in higher-level clans who previously enjoyed reduced cooldowns should adapt to this change, using Raid Medals effectively to fill their Clan Castles when necessary.

Emphasizing offense over defense: With the removal of training time, defense becomes less critical than offense. Players should expect to be attacked frequently and may face more losses in defense. However, the ability to launch unlimited attacks means lost resources can be quickly recovered. Strategic rushing, once discouraged, is now more viable since a strong offense can compensate for a weaker defense. Focusing on upgrading offensive troops, Heroes, and various Hero Equipment becomes more beneficial, enabling players to carry their weight in wars and dominate in multiplayer battles.

Maximizing the value of Potions: In Clash of Clans, Hero and Power Potions now hold increased value. Without training time restrictions, a single potion can support numerous consecutive attacks, maximizing their impact. Players should use these potions wisely during extended play sessions or when pushing trophies. High-level heroes and strong Siege Machines can now be used continuously, making offensive power even more crucial.

Managing Clan Castle reinforcements: Although the update allows players to attack more frequently, maintaining a constantly filled Clan Castle may become challenging. Those who rely on Clan Castle troops should consider using Raid Medals strategically and communicating effectively with their clanmates to ensure timely donations. The Gold Pass perk, which reduces the cooldown between donations, is a valuable asset for active players.

