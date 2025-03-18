Is Clash of Clans dead?

For years, Clash of Clans has remained one of the most popular mobile strategy games, consistently evolving with major updates to keep the gameplay fresh and engaging. However, with many changes being introduced in the recent March 2025 update, some are questioning its future, asking whether it is losing its playerbase.

Ad

This article provides a complete breakdown of the Clash of Clans March 2025 update, explaining why they have positively affected the game, making it more appealing.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Major changes reshaping Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A major game-changing update in Clash of Clans is the removal of training time for all troops, spells, Siege Machines, and even Heroes. Supercell made the decision to speed up the gameplay, allowing players to attack multiple times in succession.

This fundamental shift has had a ripple effect across various aspects of the game:

Unlimited attacks: Players no longer have to wait for troops to train, meaning they can engage in battles as frequently as they want. However, this raises concerns about base availability. Supercell has addressed this by introducing snapshot bases, which are essentially copies of real player bases that can be attacked without affecting the original player’s loot or trophies.

Players no longer have to wait for troops to train, meaning they can engage in battles as frequently as they want. However, this raises concerns about base availability. Supercell has addressed this by introducing snapshot bases, which are essentially copies of real player bases that can be attacked without affecting the original player’s loot or trophies. Elimination of Training Potions: With training time removed, Training Potions and Training Treats have been completely removed. Players with unused potions will have them converted into gems.

With training time removed, Training Potions and Training Treats have been completely removed. Players with unused potions will have them converted into gems. Gold Pass perk adjustments: The training speed bonus from the Gold Pass has been replaced with a perk that enhances troop donations. Now, instead of waiting for troops to be trained for donation, they will cost Elixir or Dark Elixir instead of time.

The training speed bonus from the Gold Pass has been replaced with a perk that enhances troop donations. Now, instead of waiting for troops to be trained for donation, they will cost Elixir or Dark Elixir instead of time. Trophy system adjustments: Since players can now attack continuously, trophy inflation has become a potential issue. To counter this, Supercell has reduced the number of trophies gained from all types of victories, especially one-star wins. If necessary, further adjustments will be made in future updates.

Ad

Also read: Is the Clash of Clans Rocket Spear worth upgrading?

Legend League and competitive play modifications

Legend League icon (Image via Supercell)

Legend League, the highest competitive tier in Clash of Clans, has historically limited players to eight attacks per day. Many assumed that with the removal of training time, this cap would be lifted. However, Supercell has confirmed that the limit will remain in place for the time being.

Ad

Interestingly, the update makes it easier for gamers to complete their eight daily attacks in one sitting. Previously, many Legend League players struggled to complete their attacks due to long training times. With this barrier removed, they should be able to maximize their daily attacks.

How the update benefits players

Players can upgrade Barbarian King (Image via Supercell)

This major update is undoubtedly player-friendly, offering several advantages, such as:

Ad

Easier farming: With unlimited attacks, players can grind resources for upgrades without interruption, increasing the efficiency significantly.

With unlimited attacks, players can grind resources for upgrades without interruption, increasing the efficiency significantly. More strategic play: Players can experiment with different army compositions without worrying about long training times.

Players can experiment with different army compositions without worrying about long training times. Faster trophy pushing: The ability to attack continuously makes it easier to climb the trophy ladder, leading to more competitive gameplay.

The ability to attack continuously makes it easier to climb the trophy ladder, leading to more competitive gameplay. Greater incentive for Hero and Equipment upgrades: Since Heroes are always available, their levels and Equipment upgrades have become even more critical for success. Additionally, Hero Potions and Power Potions have become more valuable, as players can now use them across multiple attacks in a single session.

Ad

Also read: Is the Builder's Apprentice worth it?

Does defense still matter in Clash of Clans?

The Archer Queen attacking the Eagle Artillery (Image via Supercell)

With unlimited attacks and a new focus on offense, some players are wondering whether defense even matters anymore. The reality is that it has taken a backseat to offense. Since players can attack endlessly, losing defenses no longer has the same impact as before.

Ad

As long as players keep attacking and collecting loot, their defensive losses become less significant.

Challenges and concerns

Clan Castle level 13 (Image via Supercell)

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response, a few concerns have emerged. These are:

Ad

Clan Castle reinforcements: Players now have to wait 10 minutes before requesting reinforcements again, making it harder to maintain a steady supply of Clan Castle troops during long play sessions.

Players now have to wait 10 minutes before requesting reinforcements again, making it harder to maintain a steady supply of Clan Castle troops during long play sessions. Gold Pass and donation economy: While donation times have been reduced, players must now spend Elixir or Dark Elixir to donate troops instead of relying on time-based training. This could make frequent donations costly.

While donation times have been reduced, players must now spend Elixir or Dark Elixir to donate troops instead of relying on time-based training. This could make frequent donations costly. Trophy inflation risks: Even with reduced trophy gains, the ability to attack non-stop could still lead to an inflated trophy ladder, potentially affecting the competitiveness of high-level play.

Ad

In conclusion, Clash of Clans remains active and thriving following the March 2025 update. While some adjustments are still needed, the game has been significantly revamped to appeal to new players seeking fast-paced attacks, efficient resource farming, and streamlined trophy progression.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback