Is the Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet worth it?

The Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet is the latest Epic rarity Hero Equipment introduced in the ongoing Snake Festival event. Designed specifically for the Barbarian King, this unique item grants a passive ability that spawns snakes whenever he takes damage. Players can purchase it from the Trader shop for 3,100 Snake Medals, with the potential to summon up to 54 snakes to assist in battle.

While the Snake Bracelet offers decent stats, it falls short when compared to other Epic Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King, such as the Spiky Ball. This article explores the key reasons why players should consider prioritizing other Hero Equipment over the Snake Bracelet.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Stat analysis of Clash of Clans' Snake Bracelet

The Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet allows the Barbarian King to spawn a snake after every 300 damage that he takes. Thus, the snake spawn rate depends on the DPS of the opposition's defense. For instance, the King spawns snakes at a lower pace upon facing Level 6 Scattershot as compared to Level 12 X-Bow.

In addition to its snake-spawning ability, the Snake Bracelet provides passive stat boosts to the Barbarian King, including increased HP, DPS, and attack speed. Their details are given below:

The attack speed boost is slightly lower than that of the Vampstache, but still noticeable as it enhances the rate of King's attack by +10% at the highest upgrade level.

The hit point boost offered by Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet is among the highest for Barbarian King's Hero Equipment, boosting the King's HP by 4050 at Level 27.

Snake Bracelet provided a minimal DPS increase of 75, which is much less than the 222 boost offered by the Spiky Ball.

Synergies of Clash of Clans' Snake Bracelet

Certain Hero Equipment combinations can either enhance or weaken the Snake Bracelet’s effectiveness:

Vampstache: Since the Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet increases attack speed, it helps Vampstache by allowing the King to heal faster.

Since the Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet increases attack speed, it helps Vampstache by allowing the King to heal faster. Rage Vial: The rage effect enables the King to move ahead of the snakes, absorbing damage while they attack.

The rage effect enables the King to move ahead of the snakes, absorbing damage while they attack. Spiky Ball: This equipment can eliminate splash defenses, improving the snakes' survivability.

This equipment can eliminate splash defenses, improving the snakes' survivability. Barbarian Puppet: This combination is not the strongest, but it creates an entire army of Barbarians and snakes.

This combination is not the strongest, but it creates an entire army of Barbarians and snakes. Giant Gauntlet: This reduces incoming damage, slowing down the snake-spawning rate. While this may be useful in avoiding splash damage, it generally diminishes the bracelet's main effect.

Final verdict on Clash of Clans' Snake Bracelet

While the Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet is an interesting and innovative piece of equipment, it is not the most reliable choice. Compared to top-tier equipment like the Spiky Ball, it lacks consistency and immediate impact.

The biggest issue is that the snakes are easily eliminated by splash damage, making their presence in battle unpredictable. Additionally, the equipment requires high-level upgrades to become truly effective, as lower levels spawn significantly fewer snakes.

For those considering purchasing Hero Equipment, the Spiky Ball remains the superior choice due to its consistent damage output. However, players who enjoy creative attack strategies may find some value in the Snake Bracelet, especially when used alongside strong synergies.

