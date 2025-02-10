Clash of Clans February 2025 update: Multi Gear Tower, new Siege Machine, and more

Supercell has rolled out the Clash of Clans February 2025 update, introducing several new features, balance changes, and bug fixes. The first major update of 2025 introduces a new Siege Machine, Town Hall 17 defense, and a new troop. It has also released a new Hero Equipment for the Minion Prince, which will prolong his survival on the battlefield.

This article provides further details of the Clash of Clans February 2025 update.

Introduction of Multi-Gear Tower at Town Hall 17

New defense (Image via Supercell)

One of the most significant additions in the Clash of Clans February 2025 update is the Multi-Gear Tower. This defensive unit is a hybrid structure available at Town Hall 17 and can be constructed after merging a Geared-Up Archer Tower and a Geared-Up Cannon.

Trending

The Multi-Gear Tower offers two modes, Long Range and Fast Attack, making it a versatile addition to base defenses. While it targets both ground and air units, it focuses on single targets to deliver high damage per shot.

Troop Launcher: New Siege Machine in Clash of Clans February 2025 update

Troop launching machine (Image via Supercell)

The update also introduces the Troop Launcher, a new Siege Machine designed to support deployed troops during battle. Unlocked at Town Hall 16, this immobile Siege Machine launches barrels of troops into battle, helping reinforce attacking forces.

Each barrel can hold multiple troops, including one Clan Castle troop, though the number of barrels is limited based on the Troop Launcher’s level. Despite being stationary, its long-range support capabilities make it a strategic asset for high-level attacks.

Alchemist: New unit introduced in Clash of Clans February 2025 update

New helper unit (Image via Supercell)

A new support unit, Alchemist, is now available at Town Hall 11. This character specializes in resource transformation, allowing players to convert one type of resource into another once per day. Players can unlock Alchemist for 100 Gems and upgrade her to increase her efficiency.

Metal Pants: New Hero Equipment for Minion Prince

Latest Hero Equipment (Image via Supercell)

A new piece of Hero Equipment, known as Metal Pants, has been introduced for Minion Prince in the Clash of Clans February 2025 update. This Common-rarity equipment provides a protective barrier, reducing damage received by Minion Prince while the equipment is active.

Also read: Clash of Clans Snake Prince Hero skin details

Easier wall upgrades and Hard Mode adjustments

Wall tool (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has simplified the Wall upgrading system by allowing players to select and upgrade multiple Walls simultaneously. The new system lets users upgrade one or ten Walls at a time, with the option to add more until they reach their resource capacity.

Furthermore, the Hard Mode feature has received a difficulty boost in the Clash of Clans February 2025 update. Here are the required changes:

+20% HP and DPS for defending Heroes

+20% DPS for defensive buildings

-10% HP and DPS for attacking Heroes

Common Hero Equipment is now capped at Level 15

Epic Hero Equipment is now capped at Level 21

Quality of life improvement and balance changes

QOL improvements (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans February 2025 update also includes multiple quality-of-life improvements, such as:

Tactical View improvements in Layout Editor

Builders are no longer required for obstacle removal

Ability to cancel jobs in the Forge

Free selection of defending Clan Castle troops in Friendly Challenges and Legend League

Hero Equipment now available for purchase in the League Medal Shop

Easier access to Chest drop rate information in the settings menu

Additionally, Hero Equipments like Vampstache and Barbarian Puppet have received a buff while Earthquake Boots received a major nerf in the latest balance changes.

Introduction of Starter Pass and economic adjustments

Elixir storage capacity has been increased (Image via Supercell)

Supercell is testing a Starter Pass aimed at new players progressing from Town Hall 2 to Town Hall 7. This feature provides a premium rewards track, allowing newcomers to earn extra resources and boosts as they complete Starter Challenges. However, the Starter Pass is currently restricted to limited newcomers, which might increase depending on players' feedback.

Additionally, developers have implemented several economic adjustments to address high upgrade costs at later Town Hall levels:

Reduced Gem costs for in-game resources and Magic Items

Increased storage capacity for Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir at Town Hall 14 and above

Higher resource rewards from Chests at Town Hall 12 and above

Lowered upgrade costs for select Buildings and Traps

New upgrade levels for existing troops

Expand Tweet

Several troops, spells, defenses, and buildings have received new upgrade levels in Clash of Clans February 2025 update:

Troops: Archer (Level 13), Healer (Level 10), P.E.K.K.A (Level 12), Miner (Level 11), Bowler (Level 9)

Archer (Level 13), Healer (Level 10), P.E.K.K.A (Level 12), Miner (Level 11), Bowler (Level 9) Spells: Haste Spell (Level 6), Poison Spell (Level 11)

Haste Spell (Level 6), Poison Spell (Level 11) Defenses: X-Bow (Level 12), Hidden Tesla (Level 16), Scattershot (Level 6), Mortar (Level 17), Multi-Gear Tower (Level 1-2)

X-Bow (Level 12), Hidden Tesla (Level 16), Scattershot (Level 6), Mortar (Level 17), Multi-Gear Tower (Level 1-2) Siege Machine: Troop Launcher (Level 1-4)

Troop Launcher (Level 1-4) Walls: 25% of Walls can now be upgraded to Level 18

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback