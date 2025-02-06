Clash of Clans Snake Festival event: New troops, Hero Equipment, and more

The Clash of Clans Snake Festival event introduces two new troops, an epic rarity Hero Equipment, and a unique progression system. This special event celebrates the Lunar New Year, which is officially scheduled to begin on February 7 and last for an entire month. Through event participation, players can earn the special Snake Medals, which can be exchanged with exclusive rewards in the Trader shop.

This article further describes the Clash of Clans Snake Festival event.

New troops introduced in the Clash of Clans Snake Festival event

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Clash of Clans Snake Festival event introduces two temporary troops: the Snake Barrel and the Firecracker.

The Snake Barrel functions similarly to the Skeleton Barrel in the Clan Capital. It is a defense-targeting troop that explodes upon reaching its destination, releasing a swarm of snakes. Here are its key attributes:

Housing space: 8

8 Hit points: 888

888 Damage per second: 88

88 Available from Town Hall 6 to Town Hall 17

Upon breaking open, spawns 20 snakes (at max level)

Snakes can jump over walls and deal significant damage

While this troop can be highly effective at lower Town Hall levels due to limited splash damage defenses, it becomes less viable at higher levels where such defenses are more prevalent. However, it can be strategically used to distract enemy defenses and support Hero dive strategies.

Meanwhile, the Firecracker, a returning troop from a previous Lunar New Year event, is a long-range splash damage unit. Its attack mechanics are similar to the Scattershot, hitting a target and dealing damage to structures behind it. Key details include:

Functions as a hybrid between the Super Archer and Super Wizard.

Less housing space than a Super Archer but has less HP and DPS than a Super Wizard.

Effective when deployed behind tanks like Yeti, Giants, or Root Riders.

Deals significant splash damage, making it a great choice for breaking clustered defenses.

Also read: Clash of Clans Snake Warden Hero skin details

Snake Bracelet: New Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans Snake Festival event

New Hero Equipment available in the Trader shop (Image via Supercell || YouTube/@JudoSloth)

The Snake Bracelet, an epic Hero Equipment piece for the Barbarian King, is the highlight of the Clash of Clans Snake Festival event that can be purchased using 3100 Snake Medals. Unlike other pieces, this Hero Equipment is entirely passive, meaning it does not require the player to manually activate it.

Here are its key mechanics:

Automatically summons snakes that fight alongside the Barbarian King when he takes damage.

At max level, it spawns up to 54 snakes over time.

Provides a +75 DPS boost and increases the King’s hit points significantly.

Works best in synergy with the Vampstache Hero Equipment, which heals the King with each attack.

Less effective at higher Town Hall levels due to increased splash damage defenses.

For lower Town Hall players, the Snake Bracelet can provide substantial support during battles, particularly when used in King dives or Hero pathing strategies.

Also read: Clash of Clans February event lineup

Clash of Clans Snake Festival event overview

The welcome message at the start of the event (Image via Supercell || YouTube/@JudoSloth)

Players start the Clash of Clans Snake Festival event with 100 Red Lanterns, enough to unlock the first temporary troop, Snake Barrel. As they progress, they can unlock the Firecracker, another limited-time troop after gaining 1000 Red Lanterns.

By collecting 16,000 Red Lanterns, players can unlock the Snake Shrine, a unique obstacle decoration. Additionally, a bonus track is available, requiring 21,000 Red Lanterns to complete and offering 650 extra Snake Medals, special event currency. Free-to-play players can earn a total of 3,750 Snake Medals, while those who purchase the event pass can collect up to 5,500 Snake Medals.

Players can trade their Snake Medals for various rewards, including past Hero Equipment, decorations, and magic items in the Trader shop.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback