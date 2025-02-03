Clash of Clans Snake Warden Hero skin: How to get, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Snake Warden Hero skin is part of the Lunar Year skin set, alongside Snake King, Snake Queen, and Snake Champion. While the skin belonging to the Grand Warden is available in the Gold Pass, players wanting to purchase the other three skins have to wait for a few weeks to get them from the in-game store.

The Snake Warden is a Legendary rarity skin that comes with its own unique sound effects that are played during battles. This article further details the Clash of Clans Snake Warden Hero skin.

How to get Clash of Clans Snake Warden Hero skin?

This skin is part of Gold Pass belonging to the game's February 2025 roadmap. Therefore, it is essential to purchase the monthly Pass from the official Supercell store, where the amount is charged based on the player's local currency. For instance, players living in the United States can purchase it for 6.99 USD, while players in India have to spend INR 599 to obtain the Gold Pass.

Design details of Clash of Clans Snake Warden Hero skin

Frontal view of the Snake Warden skin (Image via Supercell)

The latest Warden's skin features an intricate design that gives him a mystical aesthetic. He is dressed in a blue fabric with white cuffs, which is complemented by brown trousers.

The long white hair and beard of the Grand Warden are tied back with a red band to enhance his wise look. A prominent feature of this skin is the large green and gold snake coiling around his body, with glowing golden eyes. While wearing this skin, the Warden's staff is crafted from wood and adorned with leaves at the end.

Animations and effects of Clash of Clans Snake Warden Hero skin

Grand Warden attacking the Eagle Artillery (Image via Supercell)

The Snake Warden has unique animations and sound effects, distinguishing it from other skins. While moving in the village, sparkles appear around him in ground mode.

When tapped in the village, he performs a special animation where he drops a rice ball on the floor, pierces it with his staff, and green shoots emerge around him. Meanwhile, if he is tapped in the air mode, then he consumes a rice ball while floating.

During battles, the Snake Warden attacks by emitting a green and gold beam at his target, with leaves appearing at the point of impact. Upon being knocked out in battle, he enters a dazed state, either sitting on the ground or floating slumped over if in air mode. When recovering, he is depicted lying on his altar with his staff placed beside him or floating above the altar if in air mode.

