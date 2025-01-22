Clash of Clans Ice Warden Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Ice Warden Hero skin is now available in the in-game shop as part of the Fire and Ice skin set. This frosty costume aligns with the ice-themed January 2025 roadmap. Players can purchase and equip it to give their magical hero a cool, frozen aesthetic during battles. Additionally, the skin unlocks unique music for various scenarios, including deployment, attacks, and knockouts.

This article further highlights the cost, design, and animations of the Clash of Clans Ice Warden Hero skin.

Cost of the Clash of Clans Ice Warden Hero skin

Characterized as a Legendary outfit, its cost depends on a player's geographical region and the value of their country's currency. For instance, in the United States, it costs 9.99 USD, while players living in India have to spend around 899 INR to obtain this skin.

Design of the Clash of Clans Ice Warden Hero skin

The side view of the costume (Image via Supercell)

The Ice Warden Hero skin stands out with its frosty and magical design. Upon equipping this costume, the Hero wears a blue tunic paired with a brown chest piece and matching shoes.

His hair and beard are frozen solid to emphasize his icy origins. Meanwhile, his piercing blue eyes radiate cold determination. He also wields a metallic staff that features a large snowflake suspended above, symbolizing his control over the winter elements.

Animations of the Clash of Clans Ice Warden Hero skin

The knockout animation in ground mode (Image via Supercell)

The Ice Warden Hero skin comes with innovative animations:

Village movement: When the Hero moves through the village, he leaves a trail of snowflakes with every step.

When the Hero moves through the village, he leaves a trail of snowflakes with every step. Ground mode interaction: Tapping on the Hero in ground mode prompts him to grab a snowflake, toss it above his head, and catch it on his staff.

Tapping on the Hero in ground mode prompts him to grab a snowflake, toss it above his head, and catch it on his staff. Air mode interaction: In air mode, the Hero performs a spinning motion and creates a new snowflake with his staff when a player taps on him.

In air mode, the Hero performs a spinning motion and creates a new snowflake with his staff when a player taps on him. Battle deployment: Upon deployment, the Hero attacks his targets with a blue beam, leaving visible marks on enemies with every strike.

Upon deployment, the Hero attacks his targets with a blue beam, leaving visible marks on enemies with every strike. Knockout: If defeated in battle, the Hero freezes in place in the ground mode. In air mode, he hovers while maintaining his icy form.

If defeated in battle, the Hero freezes in place in the ground mode. In air mode, he hovers while maintaining his icy form. Recovery: During recovery, the Hero lies on his altar with snowflakes floating around him when he is set to ground mode. In air mode, he sits atop a giant hovering snowflake using his icy magic.

