Clash of Clans Snake Prince Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

Supercell has introduced the Clash of Clans Snake Prince Hero skin as part of the Snake skin set, which also includes the Snake King, Snake Queen, Snake Warden, and Snake Champion.

Unlike the Snake Warden, which is exclusively available through the Gold Pass, the Snake Prince skin can be directly purchased from the in-game shop using real money. Players who unlock this skin will experience unique sound effects and animation changes, enhancing the hero's presence during battles.

This article further describes the Clash of Clans Snake Prince Hero skin.

Cost of Clash of Clans Snake Prince Hero skin

Being a Legendary rarity skin, the Snake Prince can be purchased with real money, with the price being based on the local currency's value. For instance, players living in the United States must pay 9.99 USD to acquire this skin, while Indian players need to spend 899 INR to unlock it.

Design of Clash of Clans Snake Prince Hero skin

The rear view of the skin (Image via Supercell)

The Snake Prince skin gives the hero a demonic transformation, changing the color of his skin to gray while his hair becomes white. He wears a brown and red cape that flows behind him, along with matching brown trousers.

His eyes and horns emit a green glow to complement the inner borders of his wings. The most striking part of his outfit is his staff, which features a green glowing snake coiled around it.

Also read: Clash of Clans Snake Warden Hero skin: How to get, design, and more

Animations of Clash of Clans Snake Prince Hero skin

The Knocked-out animation (Image via Supercell)

The Snake Prince skin comes with unique animations that make him stand out both in the village and in battle. When stationed in the village, his staff sparkles, and when tapped, he lifts it into the air and lets out a confident laugh.

In combat, he attacks by launching a projectile at his target, with each shot having a visible impact. When activating his ability with the default equipment, the usual effects remain unchanged.

If knocked out during battle, he floats in a hunched position while holding his head, showing remorse. When recovering on his altar, he levitates gracefully with his arms folded, readying himself for another battle.

