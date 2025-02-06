Clash of Clans Snake Champion Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Snake Champion Hero skin is a newly introduced Legendary cosmetic in Clash of Clans, arriving as part of the Snake skin set. The set also includes the Snake Warden, Snake King, and Snake Queen skins. Unlike the Snake Warden, which is exclusive to the Gold Pass, the Snake Champion skin is available for direct purchase from the in-game shop.

Players choosing this skin for the Royal Champion will experience unique sound effects when she engages in battles. This article further describes the details of the Clash of Clans Snake Champion Hero skin.

Cost of Clash of Clans Snake Champion Hero skin

As a premium Legendary skin, the Snake Champion can only be acquired using real-life currency. The cost varies based on the player's region. In the United States, this skin is priced at $9.99, while players in India need to spend INR 899 to obtain it.

Design of Clash of Clans Snake Champion Hero skin

Side view of the latest outfit (Image via Supercell)

The Snake Champion skin introduces an innovative look for the Royal Champion. She wears a black robe, featuring an intricate red and orange scale pattern at the bottom. This outfit is complemented with a bamboo hat, which is tied with a red ribbon.

Furthermore, she carries a sword strapped to her back and wields a bamboo staff. It has a red snake coiled around it with fire illuminating the tip.

Also read: Clash of Clans Ice Warden Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

Animations and effects of Clash of Clans Snake Champion Hero skin

Royal Champion hurling her hat (Image via Supercell)

The Snake Champion skin brings a variety of unique animations to the warrior. When roaming the village, she carries her staff behind her. Tapping on her triggers an elaborate animation where she tosses her hat into the air, spins, extends her staff outward, and then smoothly catches the hat as it circles back.

During combat, the Royal Champion attacks by hurling her staff at targets, with each strike producing a noticeable impact. Activating her Seeking Shield ability enhances this visual spectacle, as she throws her hat in addition to her usual attack pattern.

When defeated in battle, she kneels on the ground, depicting exhaustion. Upon recovery, she is seen sitting hunched over on her altar, gradually regaining her stamina before returning to action.

