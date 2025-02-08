Clash of Clans Snake Festival event decorations: Snake Shrine, Lucky Cookies, and more

Supercell has released a variety of Clash of Clans Snake Festival event decorations for a limited time. You can obtain these customizable items by spending Snake Medals in the Trader shop or progressing through the Event Pass by collecting Red Lanterns during raids. These festive decorations let you personalize your village and Clan Capital house with exclusive event-themed designs.

This article provides further details on Clash of Clans Snake Festival event decorations.

Details of Clash of Clans Snake Festival event decorations

Decorations in Trader shop (Image via Supercell)

Here are some decorations you can use to beautify your village base:

Snake Shrine: The Snake Shrine is a golden structure with red roof tiles and a green snake wrapped around it. You can unlock this decoration only upon completing the Event Track, by collecting 16,000 Red Lanterns.

Lucky Cookies: The Lucky Cookies is a 3x3-sized decoration, featuring a bowl of fortune cookies placed on a stone slab. When tapped, the cookies reveal different cards inside through innovation animation. You can purchase this Clash of Clans Snake Festival event decoration for 3,100 Snake Medals in the Trader shop.

Monk Statue: The Monk Statue features a monk-shaped stone statue with a mohawk hairstyle and standing on a plinth. You can purchase this Clash of Clans Snake Festival event decoration by spending 1,250 Snake Medals in the Trader shop.

Clan Capital house parts: If you want to enhance your Clan Capital house, you can find specialized customization options in the Trader shop, available for purchase with Snake Medals. These include a green snake ornament and a roof with green tiles, adorned with two banners. Each item costs 515 Snake Medals, requiring 1,030 Snake Medals to acquire both.

Also read: Clash of Clans Snake Festival event: New troops, Hero Equipment, and more

How to earn Snake Medals in the Clash of Clans Snake Festival event

Snake Medal is the premium currency of the ongoing event and can be used to purchase decorations, Hero Equipment, or other in-game items from the Trader shop. These medals can be collected by progressing in the Event Track or through offer redemption on the official Supercell website.

Players can also look forward to free voucher links that the developers usually release during the last week of the monthly events.

