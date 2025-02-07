How to get free Snake Medals in Clash of Clans

Supercell has recently announced it is giving free Snake Medals in Clash of Clans. These are a temporary currency tied to the ongoing Snake Festival Medals event. Players can spend medals at the Trader's shop and get crucial resources like Hero Equipment and potions in return. Claiming the freebie is easy as well, all it takes is a few clicks on a device with the Supercell ID logged in.

This article explains how players can get free Snake Medals in Clash of Clans.

Steps to get free Snake Medals in Clash of Clans

A look at the Supercell Store (Image via Supercell)

To get the freebies, first kickstart the Clash of Clans Snake Festival event. Next, log in to the Supercell website to claim the medals. The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Open the game and trigger the event to start.

Head over to the Supercell website and open the Clash of Clans section.

Search for a banner with free 100 Snake Medals in Clash of Clans and claim it.

Relaunch Clash of Clans and claim the freebie.

Once claimed, the freebies will be credited to your Clash of Clans account and you will be able to use them till the event expires.

Note that if you are not logged in to the Supercell Store website, you will be asked to do so after step 1.

Troubleshooting tips

If you don't get the free Snake Medals in Clash of Clans, consider trying the following:

Log in to the game: The Snake Medals do not appear in the shop if the event has not started in the home village. Therefore, log in to the game and check the shop again.

Restart the game: If the medals are not credited to the account after being claimed on the website, it may be because CoC is running in the background. If such is the case, close the game and restart it.

If the medals are not credited to the account after being claimed on the website, it may be because CoC is running in the background. If such is the case, close the game and restart it. Clear cache: A build-up of cache can hinder certain processes. So, consider cleaning the cache from device settings for better results.

