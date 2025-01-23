Clash of Clans Hero Equipment balance changes (January 2025)

Every once in a while, Supercell deploys a new update that introduces some much-needed balancing changes in Clash of Clans Hero Equipment. The Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Grand Warden, and Royal Champion received some necessary buffs and nerfs with the January 2025 update, which went live on January 22 across all platforms, including Android and iOS.

In this article, we will look at all the buffs and nerfs included in this update.

All Clash of Clans Hero Equipment buffs (January 2025 update)

Here are all the buffs in the January 2025 update:

Vampstache, Barbarian Puppet, and Archer Puppet Buffs

Vampstache, Barbarian Puppet, and Archer Puppet buff stats (Image via Supercell)

Barbarian King’s Vampstache : While Vampstache has been a cool-looking piece of equipment, it didn't quite live up to the reputation of the Barbarian King's other equipment. However, it became more powerful after the buff and can be a viable choice for players.

: While Vampstache has been a cool-looking piece of equipment, it didn't quite live up to the reputation of the Barbarian King's other equipment. However, it became more powerful after the buff and can be a viable choice for players. Barbarian King’s Barbarian Puppet : The Barbarian puppets have become stronger than ever, so they can become great starting equipment.

: The Barbarian puppets have become stronger than ever, so they can become great starting equipment. Archer Queen’s Archer Puppet: The Archer Queen's puppets also received a buff just like the Barbarian Puppets, so they can also be used as starting equipment.

Life Gem and Royal Gem Buffs

Life Gem and Royal Gem buff stats (Image via Supercell)

Grand Warden’s Life Gem : The Warden's Life Gem got some much-needed buff, making it a great choice for players with a large army.

: The Warden's Life Gem got some much-needed buff, making it a great choice for players with a large army. Royal Champion’s Royal Gem: The Royal Gem was the Royal Champion's least used equipment, and Supercell wanted to change that. The new buff makes it useful in the lower levels.

All Clash of Clans Hero Equipment nerfs (January 2025 update)

Hero equipment nerfs (Image via Supercell)

Here are the nerfs that a few Hero Equipment received:

Barbarian King’s Earthquake Boots : The Earthquake Boots had become too overpowered when used alongside the Spiky Ball. Supercell has nerfed the damage of this equipment to make it more balanced. Also, it will no longer trigger the Skeleton Traps.

: The Earthquake Boots had become too overpowered when used alongside the Spiky Ball. Supercell has nerfed the damage of this equipment to make it more balanced. Also, it will no longer trigger the Skeleton Traps. Grand Warden’s Fireball : The last radius upgrade of the Fireball equipment is moved to one level higher.

: The last radius upgrade of the Fireball equipment is moved to one level higher. Royal Champion’s Electro Boots: The Electro Boots of the Royal Champion were overused as they were too overpowered when used with Invisible Spell. The duration of this spell on the Electro Boots is now reduced by 0.25 seconds per level.

This concludes the list of all the Clash of Clans Hero Equipment balance changes included in the January 2025 update. It's aimed at improving the Hero Equipment and addresses some key pain points reported by players.

