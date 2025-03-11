Supercell removed Troop Training in Clash of Clans: Everything you need to know

Supercell announced that they will be removing Troop Training in Clash of Clans so that players don't have to wait for attacks until their troops and heroes get ready. In a sudden post on the official X page of the title, the developer announced that players can now continuously attack villages in Titan League and below as the troops will be ready instantly, and heroes will have no recovery times anymore.

In the blogpost published on the official website, the developer also mentioned that the Legend League players will have an eight battles per day limit for now. These changes will arrive in the game from the next update.

This article will talk about everything you need to know about the removal of Troop Training in Clash of Clans.

Supercell removes Troop Training in Clash of Clans: Are there enough bases for the players to attack?

According to the blogpost on the title's official website, the Troop Training in Clash of Clans will be removed after the upcoming March 2025 update. The developer announced that they will be using a new server tech called Match Anytime. With this server tech, when they run out of bases, they will allow players to attack the "snapshot base" of a real player.

The snapshot bases are under the protection of the Shield. When attacking such bases, you will be able to loot and gather trophies, per usual. However, since a Shield was protecting the base, the defending player would not lose any loot or trophies.

The developer also mentioned that they have used these snapshot bases during Clan Wars and Legend League attacks before. In the first update, the defending players will not see if their snapshot base was attacked. However, the developer assured the community that they will add a Replay Log in a future update so that the defending players can learn from those replays.

The removal of Troop Training in Clash of Clans will change certain gameplay mechanics: Training Potion, Training Treat, and Donation

Since there won't be any Troop Training in Clash of Clans anymore, the developer also announced that they will remove Training Potions and Training Treats from the game. These items will not be available in the in-app purchase bundles. The Training Perk will also be replaced in the Gold Pass Track.

Training Potions are getting removed from COC (Image via Supercell)

Potions and treats will still be available in the Trader Shop for now. However, once the Troop Training in Clash of Clans is removed after the update, these items will be removed from your inventory. Therefore, it is better to use all the Training Potions and Training Treats you have saved before the end of this month (March 2025), or those items will be converted into Gems.

After the removal of Troop Training in Clash of Clans from the game, clan donations will require Elixir and Dark Elixir (depending on the troop/spell you are donating). Furthermore, the developer has also decided to give a flat 10-minute Clan Castle request timers. This should allow you to request reinforcements more often.

The Training Perk in Gold Pass of Clash of Clans will be replaced with a Donation Request Timer reduction so that players who bought the pass can request more reinforcing troops after every battle.

Other changes after removal of Troop Training in Clash of Clans: Trophy Curve and Legend League

Since players can constantly participate in the Multiplayer Battles, the risk of trophy inflation gets real. To address this problem, the developer plans to reduce the amount of trophies earned from all Victories. They stated that the largest reduction will come to 1-star Victories. While you will still get some trophies, it will be harder to climb the ladder if you only get 1-star Victories.

However, the developer also promised that they will monitor the trophies of players daily and will adjust the values of trophy reduction from Victories with server maintenance.

Legend League players will not be getting the unlimited attack feature right now (Image via Supercell)

Since the data shows that most Legend League players do not complete their eight attacks per day limit, the developer is not extending unlimited attacks to Legend League for now. However, in the blogpost, they clarified their intentions of addressing this in one of the future updates.

Since the Training Time in COC has been a major complaint for players, most of the community rejoiced after the announcement of its removal. However, many are asking why the developer is bringing these changes suddenly.

The official blogpost answers this question, as it states that the game is turning 13 this year, and since the world has changed a lot since 2012, when the game was first launched, waiting 15+ minutes between each attack feels outdated now.

Supercell is yet to reveal a release date for the update. However, since the COC March 2025 Calendar mentions that update sneak peeks will start arriving during the middle of March 2025, it looks like the update will go live within a couple of weeks.

