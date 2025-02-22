How can Amazon App Store users save progress in Clash of Clans

Amazon has decided to shut down the Amazon App Store on Android by August 2025, which made a lot of COC players concerned about how to save progress in Clash of Clans. Therefore, Supercell made a dedicated post from COC's official X handle guiding the community on how to save their in-game progress. While this post talks about linking your COC account to Supercell, you can save all of your Supercell games' progress with this process.

While the post talks about how to save progress in Clash of Clans, you can use this guide to save your progress for any of the Supercell games.

Here is how Amazon App Store users can save progress in Clash of Clans

Players who have downloaded COC from the Amazon App Store might lose all their progress once the store shuts down for Android devices. However, Supercell announced that players who have connected to Supercell ID can save progress in Clash of Clans.

Also read: COC February Gold Pass 2025

According to the developer's official statement, once you have connected your account to your Supercell ID, you can easily load your account on another device, or you can uninstall the game, download it from the Google Play Store, and log in with the Supercell ID to retrieve your progression.

You can also move to a tablet after connecting your account to Supercell ID, as the Amazon Store will still be available in tablets.

How to connect your account to a Supercell ID?

While the official X post talks about how to save progress in Clash of Clans, you can save your in-game progress for all the Supercell games after linking your Supercell ID with the games.

Check out the step-by-step guide on how to connect your account to a Supercell ID:

Enter your Email ID here (Image via Supercell)

Step 1: Open the in-game setting and click on the Supercell ID option.

Open the in-game setting and click on the Supercell ID option. Step 2: Click on "Continue" and enter a valid email address.

Click on "Continue" and enter a valid email address. Step 3: Supercell will send a verification code to your email address. Enter the code in the designated place and click Submit.

Supercell will send a verification code to your email address. Enter the code in the designated place and click Submit. Step 4: Now, you can enter a username and choose an Avatar of your choice, and your Supercell ID is ready to use.

Now, return to the games and connect them with the Supercell ID, and you won't have to worry about your in-game progress ever again.

The Amazon App Store for Android devices will close its operations by August 2025. Link your Supercell games to your Supercell ID before that to save your progress.

